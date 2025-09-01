2025 College Football Rankings Week 2 Top 25 Poll: New No. 1! OSU, LSU, Miami winners; FSU IN, K-State OUT

The Week 2 Top Poll was extremely amusing, enjoyable, diabolical, whatever you want to call it! I loved it!

Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, and Alabama all went down swinging in Week 1, which caused plenty of leapfrogging to take place in the top 10. At the back end of the top 25, well, you should know what happened to Kansas State after a three-point win and Florida State’s upset over Alabama.

I’ve upped the ante from three honorable mentions to five moving forward and tossed in some bold predictions at the end as my Labor Day present. Enjoy, and I look forward to reading your opinions on social media!

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 2 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Grambling at Ohio State (TBD)

Last Game: 14-7 win versus Texas The Ohio State Buckeyes now have an even larger target on their backs after beating Texas and the preseason Heisman favorite. Julian Sayin and the ground game didn’t look great in the win, but Texas and Ohio State’s defenses showed why they are top-10 units. Grambling and Ohio are great tune-ups for Sayin before going out west to Washington for his first true road test.

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — FIU at Penn State (-41.5)

Last Game: 46-11 win versus Nevada Despite a last-second touchdown from Nevada that impacted bettors, PSU had a dominant showing that’s expected to be emulated in Week 2 versus FIU. PSU forced three turnovers, held Nevada to 2.5 yards per carry, and 203 total yards. Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singleton combined for three rushing touchdowns in what’s expected to be one of the best 1-2 RB duos in the nation.

3. Georgia Bulldogs (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Austin Peay at Georgia (TBD)

Last Game: 45-7 win versus Marshall Make it nine straight seasons Georgia has allowed 10 or fewer points to open the year, and historically, the Bulldogs have been just as impressive in the second game, with 19 total points allowed since 2020. Marshall had 207 total yards, 2.5 yards per rush, and went 3/15 on third downs. The Bulldogs posted 488 yards with Gunnar Stockton compiling four scores (2 passing, 2 rushing).

4. Texas Longhorns (0-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — San Jose State at Texas (-36.5)

Last Game: 14-7 loss at Ohio State The Arch Manning era started off as a conservative one. The Longhorns’ offense was non-existent, while the defense held the Buckeyes to 126 passing yards, 77 yards on the ground, and 3/12 on third downs to keep the game within arm’s reach. Texas has three cupcake games before starting an October schedule that features zero home games.

5. LSU Tigers (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Louisiana Tech at LSU (-38.5)

Last Game: 17-10 win at Clemson Of everything that happened Saturday, I can’t let LSU’s rush defense go unnoticed. LSU was outstanding in holding Clemson to 31 yards on 20 carries (1.6 ypc). Four of the five longest runs for Clemson combined for 30 yards, meaning 16 of the other 20 attempts combined for one yard. LSU’s 10 points allowed is tied for the lowest amount they’ve allowed over the past 19 games.

6. Miami Hurricanes (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Bethune-Cookman at Miami (TBD)

Last Game: 27-24 win versus Notre Dame Miami’s defense was impressive, holding Jeremiyah Love to 33 yards on 10 carries and Notre Dame as a whole to 3.5 yards per carry. Almost 1/3 of Notre Dame’s rushing yardage (94) came on a 30-yard scamper by Jadarian Price. Carson Beck went 20/31 for 205 yards and two scores, while Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown were a complimentary 1-2 punch (30 carries, 110 yards, 1 TD).

7. Oregon Ducks (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Oklahoma State at Oregon (-27.5)

Last Game: 59-13 win versus Montana State Dante Moore threw for three touchdowns in his Oregon debut, while three different Ducks combined for five rushing touchdowns. The Ducks totaled 506 yards, went 9/12 on third and fourth downs, to go along with three penalties (29 yards) and no turnovers. Despite the immense travel, Oregon has a formidable schedule to make the CFB playoff.

8. Clemson Tigers (0-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Troy at Clemson (-32.5)

Last Game: 17-10 loss versus LSU Clemson lost the time of possession battle (37:10-22:50), was out-gained nearly 100 yards (354-261), went 3/13 on third downs, and allowed 25 first downs to their 13 in the home loss to LSU. Dabo Swinney and company did not have the showing they aspired for, especially with Cade Klubnik (230 yards, 1 INT) and a veteran receiving corps being shut out of the end zone.

9. Florida Gators (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:15 PM ET — South Florida at Florida (-17.5)

Last Game: 55-0 win versus Long Island The Florida Gators had five passing touchdowns en route to a 55-0 shutout win over Long Island. The Gators’ defense returned a fumble 37 yards for a touchdown to start the season off, and seven tackles for loss with no sacks. We didn’t learn much from the contest, but we surely will when the Gators welcome the South Florida Bulls to The Swamp.

10. South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — South Carolina State at South Carolina (TBD)

Last Game: 24-11 neutral field win versus Virginia Tech South Carolina’s defense held Virginia Tech without a touchdown in the season opener, but did surrender three field goals and a safety (always room for improvement). LaNorris Sellers picked up where he left off with 234 total yards and two touchdowns, including a 64-yard strike on the ropes to put the game out of reach in the fourth quarter.

11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1)

Next Game: Bye Week - Vs Texas A&M in Week 3

Last Game: 27-24 loss at Miami (FL) The Fighting Irish did everything they could in a comeback effort at Miami, but a 47-yard field goal was the nail in the coffin. Notre Dame only put together one scoring drive in the first half, and the defense appeared to have taken a step back with the transition to a new defensive coordinator. Notre Dame has a bye week before hosting Texas A&M, whom they beat 23-13 to open last season.

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Arizona State (-7) at Mississippi State

Last Game: 38-19 win versus Northern Arizona Despite doubling Northern Arizona’s points in a win, the Sun Devils went 1/10 on third downs with 460 total yards of offense, which is on par with the 499-yard outing in last season’s opener. Mississippi State is ranked at the bottom of the SEC, so if Arizona State is truly a BIG 12 Championship contender again, they should take care of business on the road.

13. Texas A&M Aggies (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12:45 PM ET — Utah State at Texas A&M (-29.5)

Last Game: 42-24 win versus UTSA Marcel Reed led the Aggies in passing (289), rushing (39), and tossed four touchdowns in his debut. The defense limited UTSA to 170 passing yards and 3.8 yards per completion from the Road Runners’ Owen McCown. Texas A&M hosts Utah State before going to Notre Dame, so the Aggies are in a sandwich or look-ahead spot with the Irish on deck.

14. Alabama Crimson Tide (0-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:15 PM ET — UL Monroe at Alabama (-37.5)

Last Game: 31-17 loss at Florida State Since 2007, Nick Saban went 131-2 in games where Alabama was favored by 14 or more points, and after the loss to Florida State, Kalen DeBoer is 4-4. DeBoer is 6-4 against unranked opponents and 5-5 in his last 10 games overall. After the loss at Florida State, Alabama still travels to Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina, and Auburn this season as road games.

15. Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Illinois (-3) at Duke

Last Game: 52-3 win versus Western Illinois The Illini rolled as expected to a 49-point win in Week 1, but are only three-point road favorites at Duke in Week 2. The Blue Devils posted 548 total yards in their win, and the Illini 440 over their FCS opponents, so both offenses were clicking in the season opener. Illinois plays two ranked teams this year (vs Ohio State, at Indiana), so this is a must-win if they want to make the CFB Playoff.

16. Oklahoma Sooners (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Michigan at Oklahoma (-5.5)

Last Game: 35-3 win versus Illinois State John Mateer aired it out in his Sooners debut with 392 yards and three touchdowns to one interception. Oklahoma’s defense limited Illinois State 1/11 on third downs, 151 total yards (34 passing), and 1.7 yards per pass completion. When Michigan visits in Week 2, Oklahoma surely won’t be that dominant, but I expect Michigan at Oklahoma to be one of the must-see games.

17. Michigan Wolverines (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Michigan at Oklahoma (-5.5)

Last Game: 34-17 win versus New Mexico Bryce Underwood and Justice Hayes were clicking in their Michigan debuts. Underwood threw for 251 yards and a score, while Hayes ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns. Michigan as a team ran for 201 yards, plus TE Marlin Klein added 93 receiving yards and a touchdown on six receptions. Underwood and the Wolverines will face their first test together as they go to Oklahoma.

18. Ole Miss Rebels (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Ole Miss (-10) at Kentucky

Last Game: 63-7 win versus Georgia State Ole Miss had 695 yards (400 passing), 33 first downs, and 9/14 on third-and-fourth downs against Georgia State. The Rebels had six different players score a touchdown, including three from RB Kewan Lacy (107 yards) and three through the air via QB Austin Simmons (341 yards, 2 INTs). Ole Miss lost 20-17 at Kentucky last season, so Week 2 is revenge for the Rebels.

19. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Iowa at Iowa State (-3)

Last Game: 55-7 win versus South Dakota Kansas State won 38-35 and was almost upset after the trip back from Ireland, compared to Iowa State, which pummeled South Dakota 55-7. The Cyclones didn’t have any issues with travel, nor a look-ahead to rival Iowa next week, plus they didn’t get much of a look at Iowa due to their top two offensive players leaving early with minor injuries. I’d say Iowa State is on upset watch this week.

20. Florida State Seminoles (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — East Texas A&M at FSU (TBD)

Last Game: 31-17 win versus Alabama Tommy Castellanos backed up his talk in the Florida State upset win over Alabama, as Florida State ran for 230 yards against Alabama’s 87. The Seminoles led by 17 points at one point and were up by 10 at the half. Florida State went 2-10 last season after a 13-1 campaign in 2023, so starting the year on a win over Alabama signals FSU is back.

21. SMU Mustangs (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Baylor at SMU (-3)

Last Game: 42-13 win versus East Texas A&M SMU’s defense had two pick-6’s and Kevin Jennings posted three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) in the win over East Texas A&M. The Mustangs only had the ball for a little over 21 minutes and had eight penalties for 84 yards, so SMU can’t rely on quick scores and has to cut down the flags. A date with Baylor in Week 2 will reveal if the Mustangs are a top-25 team or not.

22. Utah Utes (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 6 PM ET — Cal Poly at Utah (TBD)

Last Game: 43-10 win at UCLA Devon Dampier looked better than advertised against UCLA. The New Mexico transfer threw for 206 yards, ran for 87 and combined for three touchdowns en route to a 33-point win. The Utes’ defense was stifling, and Nico Iamaleava had no answers for their coverage (one interception) or blitzes (four sacks). Utah’s my pick to win the BIG 12 (+550) and the CFB Playoff (+440).

23. Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Kent State at Texas Tech (-48.5)

Last Game: 67-7 win versus Arkansas Pine-Bluff Three different players threw a touchdown, three different players ran for a touchdown, and five different players caught a touchdown for Tech in their 67-7 blowout win. Behren Morton tossed four touchdowns to build a 47-0 halftime lead. The game was shortened to eight-minute quarters because of the weather, which made Tech’s 67-point performance a little more stunning.

24. Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Friday at 7 PM ET — James Madison at Louisville (-14.5)

Last Game: 51-17 win versus Eastern Kentucky Despite putting up 51 points, Miller Moss threw two interceptions and two total touchdowns in his Louisville debut. The Cardinals turned the ball over three times and didn’t force a single turnover on defense. Louisville should be 3-0 before they start conference play, but a road trip to Pitt in Week 4 will display all we need to know about the Cardinals.

25. Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Akron at Nebraska (-34.5)

Last Game: 20-17 neutral field win versus Cincinnati Nebraska sealed off a victory at Arrowhead versus Cincinnati with an interception in the end zone with 34 seconds remaining. The Cornhuskers’ offense went 10/18 on third downs and didn’t turn the ball over, along with 356 yards. It was an all-around performance, and Dylan Raiola was impressive with 243 passing yards and two touchdowns on 33/42 (78.6%).

Honorable Mentions

There are teams that are always difficult to leave off a top 25 list — last week I had three, USC, Iowa, and Baylor. This week and moving forward, there will be five teams to keep a close eye on for entry into the top 25.

Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Iowa at Iowa State (-3)

Last Game: 34-7 win versus Albany Kirk Ferentz is now tied first all-time with Woody Hayes as the Big Ten’s all-time winningest coach. To start his 27th season with Iowa, the Hawkeyes beat Albany 34-7 and outran the Great Danes 310 yards to 43 on the ground. With all the hype around Mark Gronkowski and Kamari Moulton — both left with injuries, but are considered minor.

USC Trojans (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 7:30 PM ET — Georgia Southern at USC (-27.5)

Last Game: 73-13 win versus Missouri State USC and Lane Kiffin opened the season with USC’s highest scoring game since 1930 (74-0 win vs Cal)! The Trojans beat FCS Missouri State 73-13 and led 42-10 at the half. Nine different players scored 10 touchdowns for USC, and the offense totaled 597 yards. The Trojans host Georgia Southern and visit Purdue over the next 14 days for two more chances at fireworks.

Auburn Tigers (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Ball State at Auburn (-43.5)

Last Game: 38-24 win at Baylor We knew that the winner of Auburn versus Baylor would propel one of these teams into or toward the Top 25. Jackson Arnold made his Tigers’ debut memorable with 137 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, which topped his passing stats of 108 yards on 11/17 passing. Auburn hosts Ball State and South Alabama before opening SEC play with a road game at Oklahoma.

Tennessee Volunteers (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — East Tennessee State at Tennessee (TBD)

Last Game: 45-26 neutral field win versus Syracuse Not having the Vols on my initial Top 25 was likely criminal to some people, but after allowing 13 combined points in four non-conference games last year, Syracuse doubled that in Week 1 with 26 points. The 26 points scored on Tennessee were the third-most scored on the Vols since the start of last year (Ohio State 42, Georgia 31). That’s not a positive sign for the Vols.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Gardner Webb at Georgia Tech (TBD)

Last Game: 27-20 win at Colorado The 27-20 grind-it-out win over Deion Sanders and Colorado was an impressive way to open the season — it marked the first true road game in Week 1 for Tech since 2020 and the furthest traveled game in the U.S. since the Sun Bowl in 2013. With a Week 3 home meeting versus Clemson coming up, Georgia Tech could put itself on the map with an upset win.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 2:

Out of the Top 25 following Week 1:

25. Kansas State Wildcats (1-1, 0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Army at Kansas State (-16.5)

Last Game: 38-35 win versus North Dakota The Wildcats survived a 38-35 scare from FCS North Dakota to move to 1-1. Kansas State looks nothing like a Top 25 team compared to Florida State, which knocked off Alabama. The Seminoles would have put the Wildcats on a collar, and Doak would have walked those kittens himself.

Biggest Winner from Week 1:

5. LSU Tigers (1-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Louisiana Tech at LSU (-38.5)

Last Game: 17-10 win at Clemson LSU lost four of the last five Week 1 games before the win at Clemson, so the monkey is off the Tigers’ back. The defense was dominant with 1.6 ypc, Garrett Nussmeier completed 73% of his passes for 230 yards, and Aaron Anderson had 99 yards (my pick for the Blietenkoff). If LSU ends up with 2/3 losses and Clemson makes/wins the ACC Championship, LSU is in the playoff.

Biggest Loser from Week 1:

Where my rankings vary from the AP Poll in Week 1. There was no Indiana, Tennessee, or Boise State on my list in Week 1. The Broncos lost 34-7 to South Florida, and the Hoosiers beat Old Dominion 27-14. Neither played like top 25 teams. Tennessee put up 46 on Syracuse, but also allowed 26, so I’m still not sold.

Then there is Louisville, Utah, and Nebraska, who I had instead of Indiana, Tennessee, and Boise State. All three won with Utah and Louisville doing it by margin, while Nebraska won on a neutral field.

For Week 2, Florida State enters my Top 25 at #20 — Kansas State drops off the list, and the 21-25 slots shift around a bit. The upper-half of the Top 25 shakes up with Texas (#1-#4), Clemson (#2-#8), Alabama (#8-#14), and Notre Dame (#6-#11) all losing in Week 1. The winners of those matchups all saw the largest rises: Ohio State (#4-1), LSU (#9-#5), Miami (#10-#6), and Florida State (NR-#20).

For Labor Day, I’ll make the bold prediction that Iowa upsets Iowa State on Saturday, Texas, Clemson, and Alabama all win by 35-plus points in Week 2, and one, two or maybe all three of these following ranked favorites lose outright: Louisville (-14.5 vs James Madison), SMU (-3 vs Baylor), or Illinois (-3 at Duke).

