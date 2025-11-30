 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Lane Kiffin’s messy departure from Ole Miss shows he has not changed at all
NCAA Football: Tulane at Mississippi
Florida hires Tulane’s Jon Sumrall as 31st head football coach in program history

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Georgia at Georgia Tech
Georgia up to No. 3 behind Ohio State, Indiana in Top 25 shuffle as Oregon, Texas Tech also climb
nbc_pftpm_lanekiffin_251130.jpg
Lane Kiffin’s messy departure from Ole Miss shows he has not changed at all
NCAA Football: Tulane at Mississippi
Florida hires Tulane’s Jon Sumrall as 31st head football coach in program history

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_251130.jpg
Arteta reacts to Arsenal’s intense draw v. Chelsea
nbc_rtf_helmetstickersv3_251130.jpg
Sayin delivers his ‘Heisman moment’ against UMich
nbc_pl_chears_251130.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Arsenal Matchweek 13

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Arkansas hires Ryan Silverfield from Memphis as new coach after 2-10 season

  
Published November 30, 2025 02:32 PM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas hired Ryan Silverfield away from Memphis as the Razorbacks’ new coach Sunday after a miserable 2-10 season filled with near misses.

Silverfield is 50-25 in six seasons at Memphis, and he was at his best going 10-3 in 2023 and 11-2 in 2024. The Tigers were ranked as high as No. 22 this season before finishing 8-4. He also went 4-0 in bowl games, not counting the Cotton Bowl in December 2019 that Silverfield coached after Mike Norvell left for Florida State. He will be the 35th head coach in Arkansas history.

“Coach Silverfield’s proven ability to win games over a sustained period separated him from the pack and make him the right choice to be our next head football coach,” Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said in a statement.

Silverfield’s worst season at Memphis was 6-6 in 2021. Silverfield has won 29 games over the last three seasons, putting Memphis among the top 15 programs nationally, and he led the Tigers to 12 straight bowl berths, the longest streak among non-Power Four programs.

Yurachek said Silverfield shares Arkansas’ vision of making the College Football Playoff and competing for national championships.

“With our new and significant financial investment in the football program, we are confident we now have the coach and resources to make that happen,” Yurachek said.

Memphis athletic director Ed Scott thanked Silverfield and wished him the best in his next chapter. The Tigers named Reggie Howard as interim coach with a national search for Silverfield’s replacement underway.

The Tigers ranked 19th nationally averaging 34.6 points a game, the fourth straight season Memphis has ranked in the Top 25 nationally in that category at the end of the regular season. Silverfield’s teams averaged at least 30 points in each of his seasons.

Memphis also gave up only 22.5 points a game this season, the Tigers’ best under Silverfield.

Arkansas lost at home 31-17 to Missouri on Saturday to cap a season that included an 0-8 record against Southeastern Conference opponents for the third time since 2018. Bobby Petrino, a former Razorbacks head coach from 2008-11, went 0-7 as interim coach after Sam Pittman was fired Sept. 28, though the Hogs lost four of those games by 3 points or less behind a defense that struggled all season.