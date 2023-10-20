Big Ten Betting - Power Rankings Week 8

College Football fans, we are BACK with another round of the Big Ten Betting Power Rankings for week eight. Last week’s best bet of Indiana’s team total busted with a double pass, but Ohio State beat down of Purdue, helped up cash, the second-best bet on the list.

Before I get into this week’s rankings, I want to take a second to acknowledge how amazing last week’s Oregon at Washington game was! That is why we love College Football! An absolute instant classic.

Here’s a look at this week’s rankings. Remember that these power rankings are not ranking the best teams or games to watch this weekend. They are the ranking of the best Big Ten bets for the weekend.

1) Michigan at Michigan State – Michigan State Team Total UNDER 11.5 (-115). Michigan has only allowed one team to score 10 points this season. No chance Michigan State beats that against their rivals.

2) Penn State at Ohio State – Ohio State likely win this week, but with two very even teams, getting five points for the visitors is too much value to pass up. Penn State +5 (-110).

3) Wisconsin at Illinois – Wisconsin ML (-135) – Without Tanner Mordecai, I expect the Badgers to lean on Braelon Allen. Illinois is allowing 164 yards per game. They should run their way to a victory over Illinois.

4) Rutgers at Indiana – Rutgers still has one of the best defenses in the Premier League. Indiana also struggles on offense. A slow pace will help lead to UNDER 42.5 (-110).

5) Iowa at Minnesota – Another under this week. UNDER 30.5 (-110) is the lowest total on the board. Both offenses stink, and the defenses are better than average. Take the UNDER.

6) Northwestern at Nebraska – UNDER 41 (-110). Another under here, check us out on Saturday at 11 AM ET on the NBC Sports YouTube channel for this breakdown.