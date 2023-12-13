Connor Rogers’ Big Ten Top Ten: Harrison Jr. still at No. 1, McCarthy makes debut

The Big Ten is routinely loaded with first-round talent and the 2023 season lived up to that billing, yet again.

From a Heisman-contending playmaker to blue chip talent in the trenches, here are my top 10 prospects from the Big Ten Conference.

1. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

(Previous rank: No. 1)

The No. 1 prospect from the Big Ten, Harrison has comfortably held this spot all season. He topped 1,200 receiving yards for the second year in a row while also catching 28 touchdowns over that two-year span.

Harrison Jr. is the complete package with size, speed, advanced route running and some of the best tracking you will ever see from a college wide receiver. He’ll be a top 10 NFL wide receiver within two years.

2. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

(Previous rank: No. 2)

Outside of the Ohio State game, Fashanu was rarely challenged this year. He didn’t surrender a sack or quarterback hit (Per PFF) and he improved his run blocking from a year ago. At 6-6 and 320 pounds, his feet are closer to a skill player’s than your average player in the trenches. Physically, he’s a tackle you’d build in a lab. Instead, he’s in this draft and will keep an NFL quarterback upright for a long time.

3. Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton, DL, Illinois

(Previous rank: No. 4)

The gap from Newton to the No. 2 spot (Fashanu) is closer than him and the No. 4 spot. He was simply that dominant this year for the Illinois defense.

As a pass rusher, Newton gets off the ball in a hurry to dictate the rep. He has incredibly active hands and the grip strength to choose when he wants to get off blocks. While he’s played and thrived in multiple alignments in college, he projects as an NFL three technique.

4. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

(Previous rank: No. 6)

The conversations around DeJean are not if he’s talented, but rather his best position at the next level. His eyes and anticipation in zone coverage are tremendous. He’s hauled in seven interceptions over the last two seasons, taking three of them back for touchdowns.

DeJean is a gifted matchup player that will significantly upgrade an NFL secondary no matter where he is asked to play.

5. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

(Previous rank: No. 5)

At first glance it looks like Robinson ran hot and cold in 2023, only registering four sacks. A deeper dive tells a different story, with a pass rush win rate of over 20% (per PFF). While raw and in need of refinement, he’s as explosive as they come. There were reps against Michigan where linemen couldn’t even get their hands on him. Chop will be a massive tester at the NFL Combine and despite inconsistent play at times, he should go in the top 25 picks.

6. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

(Previous rank: No. 9)

Egbuka’s 2023 season did not go as planned due to injury and inconsistent quarterback play, but let’s not forget he posted 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns as a true sophomore last year. The route running and ability to carve up the soft spot of zone coverage jump out on film.

He’ll play in the Cotton Bowl for Ohio State and it would not be stunning if he ends up going back to school for one more year to improve his stock.

7. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

(Previously unranked)

McCarthy looked much more accurate and confident in 2023, showing off upper tier velocity when driving the ball outside the numbers. He also has the ability to get out of the pocket to improvise, something I broke down when going through his five best throws of the season .

Expect a massive run on quarterbacks in the first round of next year’s draft, something that could benefit McCarthy on the back end or early on Day 2.

8. Tyler Nubin, SAF, Minnesota

(Previous rank: No. 8)

This safety class leaves a lot to be desired and Nubin will be able to capitalize off of that with his steady presence on the backend. He’s got enough range, ball skills, and most importantly instincts to handle coverage duties, but doesn’t fear coming up to the line of scrimmage to get physical.

9. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

(Previously unranked)

While Tuimoloau doesn’t possess the burst and explosiveness of a player like Chop Robinson, his down-by-down consistency and awareness is a step above. He’s a heavy-handed pass rusher who shows the power to knock tackles off balance and disrupt the pocket.

10. Adisa Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

(Previously unranked)

The second Penn State edge rusher is a newcomer to this list. Isaac’s improvement from 2022 is jarring. His 7.5 sacks were a career high, but his 9 tackles for loss against the run (per PFF) showed a well-rounded skill set.

Isaac has always played fast, but his tape showed a stronger player this year that can stand up or play with his hand in the dirt. He could have a big week at the Senior Bowl .

Honorable mentions: Blake Corum, RB, Michigan; Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan; Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin; Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State; Junior Colson, LB, Michigan; Kalen King, CB, Penn State; Denzel Burke, CB, Ohio State