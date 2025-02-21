 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Michael Carter-Williams
Boston group hoping to land a WNBA franchise. The league has said it will add a 16th team in 2028
Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva beats Elena Rybakina to become youngest WTA 1,000 finalist in Dubai

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_thailandrd2_250221.jpg
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujumix_250220.jpg
Relive JuJu’s best moments from USC’s win over MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
Michael Carter-Williams
Boston group hoping to land a WNBA franchise. The league has said it will add a 16th team in 2028
Mirra Andreeva
Mirra Andreeva beats Elena Rybakina to become youngest WTA 1,000 finalist in Dubai

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_thailandrd2_250221.jpg
Highlights: Honda LPGA Thailand, Round 2
nbc_bte_rookieofyear_250220.jpg
Castle may run away with NBA Rookie of the Year
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujumix_250220.jpg
Relive JuJu’s best moments from USC’s win over MSU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis joins DeSean Jackson’s staff at Delaware State as running backs coach

  
Published February 21, 2025 12:05 PM

DOVER, Del. — Clinton Portis, who rushed for just under 10,000 yards over nine NFL seasons and was a two-time Pro Bowl selection, has been named DeSean Jackson’s running backs coach and run game coordinator at Delaware State.

The Hornets announced Portis’ hiring on social media. Portis joins Jackson, Norfolk State coach Michael Vick and Tennessee State coach Eddie George as former NFL stars to take jobs at historically Black universities. Deion Sanders coached at Jackson State before heading to Colorado.

Portis, who played on Miami’s 2001 national championship team, was 2002 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,508 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Denver Broncos. He was traded to Washington in 2004 and had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons before the team released him after the 2010 season.

In 2022, Portis was sentenced to six months in federal prison and six months in home detention after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Portis was among 15 former NFL players who admitted to defrauding an NFL program set up to reimburse medical expenses not covered by insurance for retired players and their families.