Fernando Mendoza leads No. 20 Indiana past Old Dominion 27-14 in debut as Hoosiers QB

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Fernando Mendoza scored on a 5-yard run in his debut as Indiana’s quarterback, Jonathan Brady returned a punt 91 yards for a score, and the 20th-ranked Hoosiers wore down Old Dominion in a season-opening 27-14 victory on Saturday.

Mendoza, the starter at California last season, finished 18 of 31 for 193 yards and ran six times for 34 yards. His TD run late in the first half gave the Hoosiers a 17-7 lead.

Indiana’s 309-yard rushing attack was led by Maryland transfer Roman Hemby, who had 23 carries for 110 yards. Kaelon Black added 92 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Indiana won its ninth straight home game to improve to 9-0 at Memorial Stadium under second-year coach Curt Cignetti — but not without some stress.

“I think this is a great learning tool for us,” Cignetti said. “The mistakes, there was just a lot of stuff, a lot of things my teams in the past haven’t done. But we’ve got some film ... so we’ll see.”

Old Dominion started fast, with quarterback Colton Joseph faking out the Hoosiers’ defense on the first offensive play of the game and sprinting 75 yards for a TD, and the Monarchs controlled most of the first quarter. Brady’s punt return tied the game with 9 seconds left in the period.

Joseph added a 78-yard TD run midway through the fourth quarter that got ODU within 27-14. He finished with a career-high 179 yards rushing on 10 carries and went 11 of 22 through the air for 96 yards and three interceptions. But the Monarchs couldn’t get the late stop they needed to make it a one-possession game.

“I thought (Joseph) played with conviction,” Old Dominion coach Ricky Rahne said. “There certainly were some things we could clean up across the board on offense. We’ve just got to be better, and we’ve got to be better on defense as well.”

Indiana scored just 20 points — two touchdowns and two field goals — on six trips inside the Old Dominion 10-yard line. The Hoosiers turned it over on downs the other two times.

The takeaway

Old Dominion: The Monarchs kept it competitive. Cignetti said Monday he had warned his team about the Sun Belt Conference’s track record against bigger opponents. Old Dominion lived up to that billing.

Indiana: Cignetti is never going to complain about winning. Yet this game exposed many areas where the Hoosiers must improve, starting with red-zone offense. And while a double-digit margin isn’t likely to hurt the Hoosiers with poll voters, they’re not likely to move up, either.

Moore’s debut

Safety Louis Moore had an interception and a team-leading seven tackles in his first game with Indiana. But the Mississippi transfer’s future with the program remains unclear. Moore is eligible for the first two games after a Texas judge granted him a two-week extension on a temporary restraining order in an eligibility case involving the NCAA. The next hearing is expected Sept. 10. The NCAA claims Moore is ineligible because he spent 2019-21 playing in junior college and the last two years at Mississippi.

Meet the mascot

The game marked the debut of Hoosier the Bison. School officials announced this summer they were bringing back the mascot that last appeared in 1969.

Up next

Old Dominion: Faces North Carolina Central next Saturday in its home opener.

Indiana: Hosts Kennesaw State next Saturday.