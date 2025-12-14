Fernando Mendoza secures Heisman Trophy, the first in Indiana’s history

The Indiana Hoosiers had never had a flippin’ Heisman Trophy winner. Until now.

On Saturday night, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza became the program’s first winner of college football’s most prestigious individual honor. As he lifted the trophy and etched his name into the history books, Mendoza grinned.

It was the smile of someone who believed he could help Indiana do something it had never done before — all alongside his brother (and backup), Alberto. It was also the smile of a player who knew he needed to grow and develop as a quarterback by leaving Cal for Indiana. He did just that … and so much more.

In his first and only season as the Hoosiers’ starting quarterback, Mendoza has thrown an FBS-best 33 touchdowns, and he’s rushed for six more. Under his tutelage, the Indiana offense has broken program records for both touchdowns and points. He is one of the most accurate passers in the country, and he’s had a knack for making the big play when his team needs it most. Mendoza’s game-winning touchdown throw to Omar Cooper Jr. against Penn State is the one that got labeled a Heisman moment, but it was far from the only clutch play made by Mendoza when Indiana’s perfect season was on the line. And he always delivered.

The Hoosiers are the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s College Football Playoff and one of the sport’s true national title contenders. This comes on the heels of Indiana’s first Big Ten championship since 1967 and the first 12-0 regular season in program history.

Not bad for a quarterback who was ranked No. 134 among quarterbacks in the Class of 2022. Mendoza was initially committed to Yale before flipping to Cal. He redshirted as a freshman and continually developed year over year to become one of the best quarterbacks in the country. It’s quite possible he’ll be the first quarterback taken in next April’s NFL Draft as well.

And he was my choice to win the Heisman Trophy as well. I voted for Mendoza as my top choice, followed by Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love at No. 2 and Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez at No. 3.

It was a difficult vote, as it always is. The Heisman race felt very wide-open deep into November, which is unusual. And it certainly ended in a very different place than it started, back in August when Arch Manning was the betting favorite to win the award and just about every SEC starting quarterback found himself among the top preseason contenders.

When I vote for the Heisman Trophy, I don’t only look at individual production or a team’s overall win-loss record. I consider the story of the season. I like to imagine, say five years from now, thinking back on this year’s season and what I’ll remember most. I like to factor that into my Heisman vote, because I do think (most years) that the winner should be tied to the story of the season.

What I’ll remember about the 2025 season is Indiana’s pursuit of perfection. I’ll think about Curt Cignetti and his program cementing itself as serious contender, far from a warm-and-fuzzy story or a flash in the pan like many thought they were a year ago. And I’ll certainly think about Fernando Mendoza, the quarterback of the flippin’ Indiana Hoosiers and the program’s deserved first Heisman Trophy winner.