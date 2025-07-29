Florida QB DJ Lagway sidelined to open fall camp with a calf strain

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida quarterback DJ Lagway will open fall camp in the same spot he spent spring practice — watching from the sidelines.

Lagway is dealing with a calf strain and wearing a walking boot, and coach Billy Napier offered no timetable on his star player’s return. It’s the latest injury issue for the highly touted sophomore who missed spring with a shoulder injury after undergoing sports hernia surgery.

“It’s not ideal,” Napier said Wednesday. “In the perfect world, he would be perfect every day of the offseason. I think the good thing is his attitude toward it. I think that’s a positive. ... He’s in Year 2, I think he understands what’s required to be ready. It’s not ideal, but I think ultimately we’ll come up with the best plan we can to have him ready.”

The Gators open training camp Wednesday. And Napier, unlike in previous years, closed viewing periods to media for the first three days.

Lagway, who went 6-1 in seven starts as a freshman in 2024, is widely considered a Heisman Trophy contender heading into this season. But he’s barely been on the field at a time when he could be making significant strides.

He was limited during spring practice because of a right shoulder injury that could eventually need surgery. He resumed throwing in late April and said earlier this month at Southeastern Conference media days he would fully participate in camp.

But then he strained a calf muscle last week.

“Injuries are one of the terrible things about the profession and certainly for him being a Year 2 player and a really motivated and hungry guy,” Napier said. “I think he’s done a good job staying connected. I think he still has a voice as a leader. He’s still walking the halls. He’s still able to be a factor in that regard.

“But he’s still a very young player and needs these reps for development as well. When he gets back, he’ll be just fine. He’s had a great attitude toward it, and we’ve got to help him manage expectations a little bit as well.”

Lagway completed 60% of his passes for 1,915 yards, with 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions in 2024. He took over the starting role after Graham Mertz tore a knee ligament at Tennessee in October.

Without Lagway now, journeyman Harrison Bailey is expected to get most of the first-team snaps. Bailey played at Tennessee, UNLV and Louisville before transferring to Florida earlier this year.

For Lagway, the calf injury is the latest in a growing list of setbacks over the last three years. The Willis, Texas, native injured his right foot during the Under Armour All-American Game in January 2024 and missed parts of training camp last fall because of shoulder soreness.

Lagway also strained his left hamstring against Georgia last year and missed the following week’s game at Texas. He returned down the stretch and helped the Gators win their final four games.

“The sky’s the limit for that kid,” teammate and defensive end Tyreak Sapp said. “That kid is not just blessed with a lot of ability; the kid is skilled. He practices what he preaches, and he comes in everyday and works hard, regardless of what it is. ... It’s going to be super exciting to see what he does.

“I think those (injuries) happen. Obviously, it’s unfortunate. We do our best to keep DJ healthy and keep DJ going. I know DJ’s going to be able to show out and be himself — and be the best version of himself.”