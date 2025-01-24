 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Bobsleigh: World Championship...
Elana Meyers Taylor earns first bobsled World Cup wins since becoming mom of two
X Games Aspen 2025 - Day Two
Eileen Gu withdraws from X Games events after street style fall
Jordan Stolz
Jordan Stolz extends historic speed skating win streak with another record time

Top Clips

oly_fswom_amberglennintvwinningv2_250124.jpg
Glenn defends national title at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_penske_250124.jpg
Potgieter makes big move at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_tigerandphil_250124.jpg
When Mickelson snapped Tiger’s winning streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon returning to Georgia Tech as senior offensive assistant

  
Published January 24, 2025 02:52 PM
Brian Bohannon

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 10: Kennesaw State Owls head coach Brian Bohannon watches a play from the sideline during the game against the Kennesaw State Owls and the Cincinnati Bearcats on September 10, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

ATLANTA — Former Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon is returning to Georgia Tech as a senior offensive assistant on coach Brent Key’s staff.

Bohannon’s return was one of four staff additions announced by Georgia Tech. Kobie Jones, who was Alabama’s assistant cornerbacks coach in 2024, was named cornerbacks coach.

Also, Mike Polly was named assistant offensive line coach and Emil Ekiyor, Jr., was named a quality control assistant who will work with the offensive line.

Bohannon posted a record of 72-38 at Kennesaw State before his exit on Nov. 11 when the Owls were 1-8. The school said Bohannon resigned but Bohannon said he was fired. Bohannon’s 10-year run at Kennesaw State included three Big South Conference championships and four FCS playoff appearances.

Bohannon was an assistant coach for 16 seasons under coach Paul Johnson, including five seasons as quarterbacks and running backs coach at Georgia Tech (2008-12). Bohannon also coached under Johnson at Navy and Georgia Southern.