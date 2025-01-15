 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
J.T. Poston’s 62 leads way at low-scoring American Express
The American Express - Final Round
2025 American Express: Tee times, pairings, how to watch Round 2
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch LA Rams vs Philadelphia Eagles: TV/live stream info for Sunday’s Divisional Round game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_amexrd1_250116.jpg
Highlights: The American Express, Round 1
nbc_cbb_hummelbequestions_250116.jpg
Big East season’s biggest second-half questions
nbc_cbb_hummelb10ques_250116.jpg
Hummel’s five questions about men’s Big Ten hoops

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Gunnar Gundy to join his father’s staff as assistant coach at Oklahoma State

  
Published January 15, 2025 03:17 PM
Gunnar Gundy

Emporia State’s Gunnar Gundy scrambles the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Bronchos and the Emporia State Hornets at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN/SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy will join his father’s staff as an assistant coach.

Gundy’s X account bio says he will be a quality control coach for Mike Gundy’s quarterbacks. An Oklahoma State spokesperson confirmed that Gunnar Gundy will be joining the staff in that capacity.

Gunnar Gundy played three seasons at Oklahoma State, mostly as a backup. He played in nine games, passed for 449 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and a score. He played last season for Emporia State, a Division II program. He passed for 2,751 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 299 yards and five scores before entering the transfer portal.

He’ll be trying to help his father bounce back from a 3-9 season that led him to fire his offensive and defensive coordinators.