 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: South Florida at Memphis
Memphis rallies for 34-31 win over No. 18 South Florida
NCAA Football: Auburn at Arkansas
Late pick-6 helps lift Auburn to first SEC win over Arkansas 33-24
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Nebraska
Nebraska grinds out winning touchdown drive after blowing lead, beats Northwestern 28-21

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: South Florida at Memphis
Memphis rallies for 34-31 win over No. 18 South Florida
NCAA Football: Auburn at Arkansas
Late pick-6 helps lift Auburn to first SEC win over Arkansas 33-24
NCAA Football: Northwestern at Nebraska
Nebraska grinds out winning touchdown drive after blowing lead, beats Northwestern 28-21

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brelivpostgame_251025.jpg
Liverpool stumble, lose fourth-straight PL match
nbc_pl_livgoal2_251025.jpg
Salah’s strike gives Liverpool late hope
nbc_pl_bregoal3_251025.jpg
Thiago’s penalty gives Brentford 3-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Haynes King accounts for five touchdowns as No. 7 Georgia Tech beats Syracuse 41-16

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:19 PM

ATLANTA — Haynes King threw two touchdown passes to Josh Beetham in the second quarter and accounted for five on the day, and No. 7 Georgia Tech cruised to a 41-16 victory over Syracuse on Saturday in its first home game as a top-10 team since 2009.

The Yellow Jackets (8-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) briefly fell behind 3-0 early, but even Syracuse’s lone points of the first half felt like a missed opportunity. The Orange (3-5, 1-4) had the ball first-and-goal at the 1, but two pre-snap penalties and a sack killed the momentum and forced a field goal attempt.

Georgia Tech scored the next 20 points, with the two King-to-Beetham touchdowns sandwiched between field goals, and ended up allowing its lowest point total of the season in conference play.

King tacked on another touchdown pass to Dean Patterson, and reached the end zone twice with his legs later on to make it five total touchdowns.

The Yellow Jackets are 8-0 for just the sixth time in school history, and first time since 1966.

The Takeaway

Syracuse: Outside of a quick touchdown drive to open the second half, it was another dismal day for the struggling Syracuse offense. The Orange are 0-4 since quarterback Steve Angeli’s injury, and are averaging just 12.5 points during the streak.

Georgia Tech: King continued his outstanding season, accounting for 395 total yards. He completed 25-of-31 passes for 304 yards along with 91 rushing yards. His second-half scores brought his rushing touchdown tally to 12, the most by any FBS quarterback.

Up next

Syracuse will turn around and prepare for a short week with a home game against North Carolina on Friday night.

Georgia Tech will travel to Raleigh to take on NC State for its last game before its second bye week.