Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

The finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced in less than a month, on December 5 and the winner will be named on December 9.

Who will become the next to earn one of the most-prized awards in all of sports? Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Heisman Trophy race.

Who are the 2023 Heisman Hopefuls?

(In alphabetical order)

Carson Beck, QB, Georgia

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

What are the current odds to win the Heisman?

QB Michael Penix Jr. Washington (+150)

QB Bo Nix, Oregon (+200)

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (+300)

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (+600)

QB Jordan Travis, FSU (+800)

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (+1000)

QB Carson Beck, Georgia (+2000)

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (+2500)

Check out a full breakdown of the 2023 Heisman Trophy race and how the odds have changed over the course of the year.

What is the criteria for a player to win the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the United States whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

According to Heisman.com, the Heisman Committee specifically states on all voting ballots that: “In order that there will be no misunderstanding regarding the eligibility of a candidate, the recipient of the award MUST be a bona fide student of an accredited college or university including the United States Academies. The recipients must be in compliance with the bylaws defining an NCAA student athlete.”

How does voting for the Heisman Trophy work?

There are a total of 929 voting ballots in the 2023 Heisman race, according to Heisman.com

Those are comprised of media votes from six regions across the country (Far West, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, South), one vote from all 57 previous winners, and 1 fan vote.

Each voter lists first, second, and third Heisman choices on his/her ballot. All first-choice votes receive 3 points, second-choice votes get 2 points, and third-choice votes get 1 point.

Once all the ballots have been tabulated, the top four in points will be deemed Heisman Finalists and invited to New York City for Heisman Trophy Weekend. The player who received the most points in the voting process will be awarded the Heisman Trophy.

Who was the last non-QB to win the Heisman Trophy?

The last non-QB to with the Heisman Trophy was Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020.

He beat out Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, his teammate, Alabama QB Mac Jones and Florida QB Kyle Trask.

How many wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy?

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is seeking to become only the fifth wide receiver ever to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here are the previous four:

1972: Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska

1987: Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame

1991: Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

2020: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Who is the youngest Heisman Trophy winner ever?

In 2016, Louisville QB Lamar Jackson became the youngest ever to win the Heisman Trophy at just 19 years and 337 days. He was just five days younger than the previous youngest winner, Florida State QB Jameis Winston in 2013.

Who has won the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back years?

Only one person has won the Heisman Trophy more than once and that was Ohio State RB Archie Griffin, who won it in back-to-back years in 1974 and 1975.

Which college has the most Heisman Trophy winners?

Four schools are tied with the most Heisman Trophy winners at seven: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.

Heisman Trophy winners by year