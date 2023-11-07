 Skip navigation
Heisman Trophy 2023: Hopefuls, Favorites, Odds, History, Voting Process and more

  
Published November 7, 2023 04:57 PM
The finalists for the 2023 Heisman Trophy will be announced in less than a month, on December 5 and the winner will be named on December 9.

Who will become the next to earn one of the most-prized awards in all of sports? Here is everything you need to know about the 2023 Heisman Trophy race.

Who are the 2023 Heisman Hopefuls?

(In alphabetical order)
Carson Beck, QB, Georgia
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma
Marvin Harrison, Jr., WR, Ohio State
J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

What are the current odds to win the Heisman?

QB Michael Penix Jr. Washington (+150)
QB Bo Nix, Oregon (+200)
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU (+300)
QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan (+600)
QB Jordan Travis, FSU (+800)
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State (+1000)
QB Carson Beck, Georgia (+2000)
QB Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma (+2500)

Check out a full breakdown of the 2023 Heisman Trophy race and how the odds have changed over the course of the year.

What is the criteria for a player to win the Heisman Trophy?

The Heisman Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the United States whose performance epitomizes great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

According to Heisman.com, the Heisman Committee specifically states on all voting ballots that: “In order that there will be no misunderstanding regarding the eligibility of a candidate, the recipient of the award MUST be a bona fide student of an accredited college or university including the United States Academies. The recipients must be in compliance with the bylaws defining an NCAA student athlete.”

How does voting for the Heisman Trophy work?

There are a total of 929 voting ballots in the 2023 Heisman race, according to Heisman.com

Those are comprised of media votes from six regions across the country (Far West, Mid-Atlantic, Southwest, Northeast, Midwest, South), one vote from all 57 previous winners, and 1 fan vote.

Each voter lists first, second, and third Heisman choices on his/her ballot. All first-choice votes receive 3 points, second-choice votes get 2 points, and third-choice votes get 1 point.

Once all the ballots have been tabulated, the top four in points will be deemed Heisman Finalists and invited to New York City for Heisman Trophy Weekend. The player who received the most points in the voting process will be awarded the Heisman Trophy.

Who was the last non-QB to win the Heisman Trophy?

The last non-QB to with the Heisman Trophy was Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020.

He beat out Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, his teammate, Alabama QB Mac Jones and Florida QB Kyle Trask.

How many wide receivers have won the Heisman Trophy?

Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. is seeking to become only the fifth wide receiver ever to win the Heisman Trophy.

Here are the previous four:

1972: Johnny Rodgers, WR, Nebraska

1987: Tim Brown, WR, Notre Dame

1991: Desmond Howard, WR, Michigan

2020: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Who is the youngest Heisman Trophy winner ever?

In 2016, Louisville QB Lamar Jackson became the youngest ever to win the Heisman Trophy at just 19 years and 337 days. He was just five days younger than the previous youngest winner, Florida State QB Jameis Winston in 2013.

Who has won the Heisman Trophy in back-to-back years?

Only one person has won the Heisman Trophy more than once and that was Ohio State RB Archie Griffin, who won it in back-to-back years in 1974 and 1975.

Which college has the most Heisman Trophy winners?

Four schools are tied with the most Heisman Trophy winners at seven: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and USC.

Heisman Trophy winners by year

YearPlayerPositionSchool
2022Caleb WilliamsQBUSC
2021Bryce YungQBAlabama
2020DeVonta SmithWRAlabama
2019Joe BurrowQBLSU
2018Kyler MurrayQBOklahoma
2017Baker MayfieldQBOklahoma
2016Lamar JacksonQBLouisville
2015Derrick HenryRBAlabama
2014Marcus MariotaQBOregon
2013Jameis WinstonQBFlorida State
2012Johnny ManzielQBTexas A&M
2011Robert Griffin IIIQBBaylor
2010Cam NewtonQBAuburn
2009Mark IngramRBAlabama
2008Sam BradfordQBOklahoma
2007Tim TebowQBFlorida
2006Troy SmithQBOhio State
2005Reggie BushRBUSC
2004Matt LeinartQBUSC
2003Jason WhiteQBOklahoma
2002Carson PalmerQBUSC
2001Eric CrouchQBNebraska
2000Chris WeinkeQBFlorida State
1999Ron DayneRBWisconsin
1998Ricky WilliamsRBTexas
1997Charles WoodsonCBMichigan
1996Danny WuerffelQBFlorida
1995Eddie GeorgeRBOhio State
1994Rashaan SalaamRBColorado
1993Charlie WardQBFlorida State
1992Gino TorrettaQBMiami
1991Desmond HowardWRMichigan
1990Ty DetmerQBBrigham Young
1989Andre WareQBHouston
1988Barry SandersRBOklahoma State
1987Tim BrownWRNotre Dame
1986Vinny TestaverdeQBMiami
1985Bo JacksonRBAuburn
1984Doug FlutieQBBoston College
1983Mike RozierRBNebraska
1982Herschel WalkerRBGeorgia
1981Marcus AllenRBUSC
1980George RogersRBSouth Carolina
1979Charles WhiteRBUSC
1978Billy SimsRBOklahoma
1977Earl CampbellRBTexas
1976Tony DorsettRBPittsburgh
1975Archie GriffinRBOhio State
1974Archie GriffinRBOhio State
1973John CappellettiRBPenn State
1972Johnny RodgersRBNebraska
1971Pat SullivanQBAuburn
1970Jim PlunkettQBStanford
1969Steve OwensFBOklahoma
1968O.J. SimpsonRBUSC
1967Gary BebanQBUCLA
1966Steve SpurrierQBFlorida
1965Mike GarrettRBUSC
1964John HuarteQBNotre Dame
1963Roger StaubachQBNavy
1962Terry BakerQBOregon State
1961Ernie DavisRBSyracuse
1960Joe BellinoRBNavy
1959Billy CannonRBLouisiana State
1958Pete DawkinsRBArmy
1957John David CrowRBTexas A&M
1956Paul HornungQBNotre Dame
1955Howard CassadyRBOhio State
1954Alan AmecheRBWisconsin
1953John LattnerRBNotre Dame
1952Billy VesselsRBOklahoma
1951Dick KazmaierRBPrinceton
1950Vic JanowiczRBOhio State
1949Leon HartTENotre Dame
1948Doak WalkerRBSMU
1947John LujackQBNotre Dame
1946Glenn DavisRBArmy
1945Felix BlanchardFBArmy
1944Les HorvathHBOhio State
1943Angelo BertelliQBNotre Dame
1942Frank SinkwichRBGeorgia
1941Bruce SmithRBMinnesota
1940Tom HarmonRBMichigan
1939Nile KinnickRBIowa
1938Davey O’BrienQBTCU
1937Clinton FrankQBYale
1936Larry KelleyTEYale
1935Jay BerwangerRBChicago
