How to watch New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 1 matchup
The College Football action continues on NBC and Peacock this Saturday as New Mexico goes head-to-head with No. 14 Michigan. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with B1G College Countdown. Kick off is at 7:30 PM. See below to find out how to watch Saturday’s match up as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.
Click here to sign up for Peacock!
RELATED: How to watch Western Illinois vs No. 12 Illinois: Time, streaming info,
New Mexico:
The Lobos enter the season with a new head coach, Jason Eck, and 72 new players on the roster. Eck brings 26 years of coaching experience to New Mexico, leading at the FBS, FCS, and Division II levels. He spent the last 3 seasons (2022-2024) at Idaho, where he had the third-highest winning percentage in Idaho head coaching history.
The Lobos also have a new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in Luke Schleusner, who spent the last two years at Syracuse (2022-2023). Spence Nowinsky, the new defensive coordinator, joined the Lobos in January 2025, following a stint at Memphis in the same role.
RELATED: College Football Week 1 Best Bets & Top 2025 Season Long Prop Bets
Michigan:
Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will become just the fourth true freshman in school history to start at the position in Michigan’s season opener. His debut comes just 11 days after turning 18. The Detroit native was the nation’s No.1 overall recruit, finishing high school with a 50-4 career record.
“He’s earned the opportunity; it was not given to him, " said Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on Monday. “Bryce took the necessary steps and took ownership of his abilities — and of the team. He became a leader on the team — a guy that guys look to. He did things the right way and used his skill. He never tried to do too much. For a young guy, he’s very mature beyond his years — and he’s still only 18 years old. He’s going to make mistakes, but that’s what we’re here for.”
RELATED: No. 14 Michigan names freshman Bryce Underwood its starting quarterback in opener against New Mexico
How to watch New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan:
- When: Saturday, August 30
- Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
RELATED: 2025 College Football Futures Best Bets for Heisman and Awards - Playoff Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks
How can I watch Big Ten Football on Peacock?
Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.
Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?
You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:
- Are 18 years of age or older;
- Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
- Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
- Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
- College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.
Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.
What devices does Peacock support?
You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.