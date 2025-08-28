How to watch New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 1 matchup

The College Football action continues on NBC and Peacock this Saturday as New Mexico goes head-to-head with No. 14 Michigan. This will be the first-ever matchup between the two programs. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with B1G College Countdown. Kick off is at 7:30 PM. See below to find out how to watch Saturday’s match up as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.



Click here to sign up for Peacock!

RELATED: How to watch Western Illinois vs No. 12 Illinois: Time, streaming info,

Ten bold predictions for the 2025 college football season: Arch Manning for Heisman, ACC gets No. 1 seed James Franklin will finally win The Big One — more than once. Preseason favorite Arch Manning will actually win the Heisman. Iowa will have a 3,000-yard passer. Plus, more bold-but-possible predictions.

New Mexico:

The Lobos enter the season with a new head coach, Jason Eck, and 72 new players on the roster. Eck brings 26 years of coaching experience to New Mexico, leading at the FBS, FCS, and Division II levels. He spent the last 3 seasons (2022-2024) at Idaho, where he had the third-highest winning percentage in Idaho head coaching history.

The Lobos also have a new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach in Luke Schleusner, who spent the last two years at Syracuse (2022-2023). Spence Nowinsky, the new defensive coordinator, joined the Lobos in January 2025, following a stint at Memphis in the same role.

RELATED: College Football Week 1 Best Bets & Top 2025 Season Long Prop Bets

Michigan:

Freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will become just the fourth true freshman in school history to start at the position in Michigan’s season opener. His debut comes just 11 days after turning 18. The Detroit native was the nation’s No.1 overall recruit, finishing high school with a 50-4 career record.

“He’s earned the opportunity; it was not given to him, " said Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on Monday. “Bryce took the necessary steps and took ownership of his abilities — and of the team. He became a leader on the team — a guy that guys look to. He did things the right way and used his skill. He never tried to do too much. For a young guy, he’s very mature beyond his years — and he’s still only 18 years old. He’s going to make mistakes, but that’s what we’re here for.”

RELATED: No. 14 Michigan names freshman Bryce Underwood its starting quarterback in opener against New Mexico

How to watch New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan:

When: Saturday, August 30

Saturday, August 30 Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: 2025 College Football Futures Best Bets for Heisman and Awards - Playoff Odds, Predictions, Expert Picks

Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry’s 2025 preseason College Football Playoff predictions and Heisman picks Can Penn State break through? Will Clemson regain its standing among the sport’s best? Nicole and Joshua try their best to project the future.

How can I watch Big Ten Football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our live sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

What devices does Peacock support?