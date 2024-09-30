Indiana Hoosiers vs. Northwestern Wildcats prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, QBs, trends, and stats

The Indiana Hoosiers are undefeated and headed to Evanston, Illinois this weekend for a Big Ten matchup against the Wildcats of Northwestern.

This is a Big Ten conference matchup between two teams headed in different directions.

Indiana is 5-0 (2-0 in the Big Ten) on the season with head coach Curt Cignetti leading the Hoosiers to its 5-0 start in 57 years! Indiana has dominated and defeated UCLA (42-13), Charlotte (52-14), and Maryland (42-28) over the last three weeks averaging 45.3 points per game in that span. The Hoosiers have already eclipsed last season’s win total of 3.

Northwestern is 2-2 (0-1 in the Big Ten) on the year. Their most recent game was two Saturdays ago at Washington. They were smacked in that game 24-5. The Wildcats’ win total for the season was 4.5 prior to the start of the 2024 campaign. They are underdogs in their remaining eight games. Bettors holding OVER tickets in that market are in trouble as last season’s 8 wins seem like a long time ago.

Game Details and How to watch Indiana vs. Northwestern

Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM EST

Site: Ryan Field

City: Evanston, Illinois

TV/Streaming: Big Ten Network

Latest Game odds for Northwestern vs. Indiana - Week 5

The latest odds as of Monday afternoon:



Moneyline: Indiana -650, Northwestern +450

Indiana -650, Northwestern +450 Spread: Indiana -14 (-115)

Indiana -14 (-115) Total: 42.5 points

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

The Hoosiers opened as -9.5 to -11.5 point favorites at most sportsbooks against Northwestern and that spread was quickly bet up to -14 as Indiana is 5-0 on the ML and 4-1 ATS (4-0 in the last 4). The total opened at 43.5, so the Under has taken some money, but not as much as Indiana is taking ATS.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has the following best bets for Saturday’s matchup between the Indiana Hoosiers and Northwestern Wildcats:

“The Indiana Hoosiers continue to not only win but cover spreads under Curt Cignetti. One of the most famous lines of this season was Cignetti saying, “It’s simple. I win. Google me,” when referring to how he sells recruits on his vision.

I believe Indiana will do it again, as the Hoosiers’ offense will be too much for a Northwestern team that only surpassed 20 points this year against FCS Eastern Illinois.

Northwestern averages 12.6 points per game against FBS opponents this year and Indiana’s defense held four of its five opponents to 14 or fewer points. I would continue to ride the hot hand and back Indiana -13.5 or fade Northwestern’s Team Total at home.”

Quarterback matchup for Indiana vs. Northwestern

Indiana: Kurtis Rourke has been impressive through four starts with Indiana. The senior has posted 1,372 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. Rourke is an Ohio Bobcat transfer who racked up over 7,500 passing yards and 50 touchdowns with that program.

Kurtis Rourke has been impressive through four starts with Indiana. The senior has posted 1,372 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to 2 interceptions. Rourke is an Ohio Bobcat transfer who racked up over 7,500 passing yards and 50 touchdowns with that program. Northwestern: Jack Lausch took over the starting QB job over the last two games for the Wildcats and posted 280 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs, and a 48.3 completion percentage. Lausch managed 53 yards on 8-of-27 passing (29.6%) against Washington, so Mike Wright (Vanderbilt transfer) could be back under center any given week.

Hoosiers vs. Wildcats player news & recent stats

These two teams have not met since 2019 with Northwestern winning four of the past five meetings since 2010.

Indiana won that most recent game between these teams by the score of 34-3.

Indiana is 4-1 ATS this season with four straight covers, while Northwestern is 1-3 ATS failing to cover in their last three games.

Indiana is 4-1 to the OVER this season with four straight OVERS, while Northwestern is 2-2 on the Total.

