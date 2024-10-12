Jamal Haynes scampers 68 yards in final minute, lifting Georgia Tech over North Carolina 41-34

Jamal Haynes ran for 170 yards and two touchdowns, including a go-ahead 68-yard touchdown in the final minute, as Georgia Tech stunned North Carolina 41-34 on Saturday at Kenan Stadium.

Haynes’ second score came with 16 seconds left, just two plays after North Carolina had tied it on a Noah Burnette 26-yard field goal.

“I had a couple coaches telling me, ‘Bust one, bust one, it’s coming,’” Haynes said. “They had been harping on it all game. ‘Calm down, one’s going to come.’ … I just saw daylight and hit it.”

The Yellow Jackets’ read-option offense mustered 505 total yards, including 371 rushing. In addition to Haynes, quarterback Haynes King also had a big day with a season-high 107 yards and two scores on the ground.

North Carolina pulled within 34-31 with 3:27 left on a 1-yard run by Jacolby Criswell, his second touchdown of the day, and Burnette’s field goal tied it with 44 seconds remaining. However, as it was all for naught as the Tar Heels — who trailed by as many as 13 points in the second half — saw their defense break down one final time.

“We tried our best to fight ourselves today,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key said. “We took some good punches at ourselves, but the better half of us ended up winning in the end.”

Omarion Hampton, coming off a 106-yard day against Pittsburgh, paced North Carolina with 137 yards rushing on 18 carries. A majority of that came on a career-long 71-yard dash, which helped set up J.J. Jones’ 4-yard touchdown moments before half.

Still, it wasn’t enough to prevent the Tar Heels (3-4) from dropping their fourth straight game. Coach Mack Brown hopes better days are ahead.

“There’s a thin line between winning and losing,” Brown said. “There’s so many things we can fix that give us a chance to be a better team and win the last five games. And that’s what we’ll do.”

Syeed Gibbs sacked Criswell (17-of-31 for 209 yards, 1 TD) on North Carolina’s first possession, forcing a fumble that Georgia Tech (5-2) recovered at the Tar Heels’ 38. Six plays later, the Yellow Jackets cashed in on a 2-yard touchdown run by Chad Alexander.

The Tar Heels answered later in the quarter, traveling 78 yards in just three plays with help from a 53-yard catch by Jones. Criswell’s 1-yard scoring run tied it at 7.

North Carolina announced that wide receiver Tylee Craft, 23, died after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

“Tylee meant so much to so many and affected us in ways we’ll always be thankful for. He was 1-of-1 and, while he won’t be with us in body, he’ll be watching over us with his endearing smile and endless positivity,” North Carolina Football posted on X.

The takeaway

Georgia Tech: Haynes wasn’t the only Yellow Jacket to give North Carolina fits. King (11-of-22, 127 yards) kept the Tar Heels’ defense off-balance for most of the afternoon, surpassing 100 yards rushing for the second time in his career. He ran for 150 yards in a loss to Boston College last season.

North Carolina: Criswell’s first-quarter fumble was the precursor to another difficult day for the Tar Heels, who have now dropped four straight since a 3-0 start. With three of their next four games on the road, they face a difficult path to get back on the plus-side of .500.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets host No. 11 Notre Dame next Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels visit Virginia on Oct. 26 following a bye.