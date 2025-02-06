 Skip navigation
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Rickie Fowler withdraws ahead of second round of WM Phoenix Open
Super Bowl LIX Previews
Where is the 2025 Super Bowl: Location, date, kickoff time and more for Chiefs vs. Eagles
Super Bowl LIX Host Committee Announces Todd Graves As King Of Super Bowl Host Committee Parade
Who is performing the Super Bowl 2025 national anthem?

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels’ minor knee surgery will limit him in spring practice

  
Published February 6, 2025 02:38 PM
Jalon Daniels

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) scrambles the ball past a defender during the 4th quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

Nick Tre. Smith/Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels recently underwent knee surgery and will be limited in spring practice, the school said.

Daniels has started 33 games for the Jayhawks and will be returning for his sixth season. The school said Daniels’ surgery was minor.

The native of Lawndale, California, has been plagued by injuries. He missed four games with a shoulder injury in 2022 and 10 games with a back injury in 2023.

Daniels started all 12 games last season and struggled before he led the Jayhawks (5-7, 4-5 Big 12) to consecutive wins over ranked opponents Iowa State, BYU and Colorado. He completed 57% of his passes for 204.5 yards per game and 14 touchdowns. His 12 interceptions tied for most in the Big 12.