Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Big Ten, SEC forming joint advisory group to find solutions to college sports issues
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz goes into speed skating worlds on a winning streak

Top Clips

oly_ssm1000_quebec_stolzwin_240202.jpg
Stolz stays hot with speed skating WC 1000m win
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240202.jpg
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
nbc_dps_matthasselbeckinterview_240202.jpg
Hasselbeck: 49ers’ Purdy is a ‘freaking beast’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 31 Northwestern at Purdue
Northwestern coach Collins receives $5,000 fine, public reprimand from Big Ten after ejection
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 26 Big Ten Conference Media Days
Big Ten, SEC forming joint advisory group to find solutions to college sports issues
ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Salt Lake City
Jordan Stolz goes into speed skating worlds on a winning streak

Top Clips

oly_ssm1000_quebec_stolzwin_240202.jpg
Stolz stays hot with speed skating WC 1000m win
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_240202.jpg
Wright: Mahomes is the 2nd-greatest QB ever
nbc_dps_matthasselbeckinterview_240202.jpg
Hasselbeck: 49ers’ Purdy is a ‘freaking beast’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Michigan promotes Campbell to offensive coordinator, Newsome to offensive line coach

  
Published February 2, 2024 04:32 PM

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan has promoted Kirk Campbell to offensive coordinator and Grant Newsome to offensive line coach on a new staff headed by Sherrone Moore following Jim Harbaugh’s departure.

Campbell had worked as quarterbacks coach and Newsome had coached tight ends during Michigan’s 2023 national championship season.

“Kirk and Grant are two bright offensive minds,” Moore said Friday in a statement announcing the promotions. “They have brought a lot to our offensive staff and will make even larger contributions in their new roles. I am excited to have Kirk and Grant take on greater responsibilities in our offense as they continue working with our players to help further their development on and off the field.”

The moves come a week after Moore was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach. Moore takes over for Harbaugh, who received a five-year deal to coach the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Campbell had worked as an analyst at Michigan in 2022 after spending two seasons as Old Dominion’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He also was an offensive analyst at Penn State from 2017-19.

Newsome spent two seasons as a Michigan graduate assistant before coaching the Wolverines’ tight ends in 2022-23.