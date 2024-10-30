 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michigan QB Jack Tuttle announces retirement from football following a 5th concussion

  
Published October 29, 2024 10:58 PM
NCAA Football: Michigan at Illinois

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Jack Tuttle (13) throws against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle is retiring from football following a fifth concussion.

Tuttle made the announcement on social media Monday night, pointing to a string of injuries that have plagued his college career. He said he never fully recovered from ligament damage in his throwing elbow.

“And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health,” Tuttle wrote. “Throughout my college career, l’ve battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love.”

Tuttle made his first appearance of the season in Week 6 against Washington and started two weeks later against Illinois. He completed 20 of 32 attempts for 208 yards, with an interception in a 21-7 loss to Illinois. The Wolverines turned back to Davis Warren — the team’s Week 1 starter — in a 24-17 win over Michigan State last weekend.

Tuttle signed with Utah out of high school and then spent four seasons at Indiana before landing at Michigan in 2023. He finishes his career with 1,337 yards passing, seven touchdowns and eight interceptions. Tuttle said he plans on pursuing a role in coaching.

“College football has given me a bunch of memories in my life with amazing people, and it has shaped my character,” he wrote. “I am immeasurably thankful for every chance I’ve had to step onto the field and for the unwavering support of those who have stood by me throughout triumphs and tribulations.”