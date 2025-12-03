 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alpine Skiing: 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Beaver Creek Alpine skiing World Cup
Ohio State
Championship week: No CFP worries for Big Ten with No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup; anxiety reigns elsewhere
Tavita Pritchard
From upset hero to head coach: Tavita Pritchard’s mission to revive Stanford football

Top Clips

nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alpine Skiing: 2024 Stifel Birds of Prey Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup
How to watch Stifel Birds of Prey Beaver Creek Alpine skiing World Cup
Ohio State
Championship week: No CFP worries for Big Ten with No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup; anxiety reigns elsewhere
Tavita Pritchard
From upset hero to head coach: Tavita Pritchard’s mission to revive Stanford football

Top Clips

nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
oly_ihwom_goaliecompilation_final.jpg
What does it take to be a women’s hockey goalie?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Multi-platinum rapper Toosii has committed to playing football at Syracuse

  
Published December 3, 2025 11:20 AM

Rap artist Toosii is taking time off from his multi-platinum music career by going forward with his dream to pursue football after saying he has committed to Syracuse University.

The 25-year-old made the announcement in a message posted Monday on social media, and a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Toosii’s commitment Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because Syracuse has not released that information.

It’s unclear whether Toosii has been offered a scholarship, or will join the team as a walk-on.

“COMMITTED. For every kid who ever had a dream, make it reality,” Toosii wrote, before indicating he received interest from Syracuse coach Fran Brown. “When Coach Fran called, I knew it was a sign from God. So with that being said, Cuse I’m coming home.”

Toosii was born Nau’Jour Grainger and grew up in Syracuse before relocating to Raleigh, North Carolina. He played receiver in high school, and began exploring his return to football this summer by making an official visit to Maryland in August.

As part of his announcement, Toosii posted pictures of him wearing a No. 2 Orange football uniform. The person said the photos were taken during the rapper’s official visit to the school last weekend, during which he attended Syracuse’s season-ending 34-12 loss to Boston College.

Toosii put football on hold to focus on his music career in 2017. He broke through in 2023 with the single “Favorite Song,” which peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart. Each of his two studio albums, “Poetic Pain” (released in 2020) and “Naujour” (2023), broke into the top 20 on the U.S. music charts, with “Naujour” earning a gold certification.

The singer and songwriter has collaborated with the likes of Wiz Khalifa, DaBaby and Khalid.

Syracuse finished 3-9 in Brown’s second season as coach. The Orange closed losing their final eight games in a skid that began after starting quarterback Steve Angeli was sidelined for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon.