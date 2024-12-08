 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lashinda Demus, Erik Kynard
Lashinda Demus, Erik Kynard Jr. reflect on receiving 2012 Olympic gold medals in short films
Georgia Bulldogs SEC Championship Game
No. 5 Georgia pulls off another overtime stunner, beating No. 2 Texas 22-19 for SEC title
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 07 Iowa at Michigan
Gayle scores late to give Michigan 85-83 win over Iowa for Wolverines’ 7th straight victory

Top Clips

pensketomkim.jpg
Kim cards 12 birdies at Hero World Challenge
oly_fsdnc_chockbatesv3_241207.jpg
Chock & Bates repeat as Grand Prix Final champions
oly_aswgs_shiffrininjupdate_241207.jpg
Shiffrin up and walking in recovery from crash

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
No. 1 Oregon outlasts No. 3 Penn State 45-37 for Big Ten title and 1st-round bye in playoff

  
Published December 8, 2024 12:17 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Dillon Gabriel threw four touchdown passes and No. 1 Oregon outlasted No. 3 Penn State 45-37 on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship, giving the Ducks a first-round bye and almost certainly the top seed in the College Football Playoff.

The Ducks (13-0, No. 1 CFP) are only unbeaten team in FBS — barely. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the final four minutes, ending the Nittany Lions’ last gasp by picking off Drew Allar’s pass with 1:54 left on a wild, wacky championship weekend.

Jordan James ran for for two scores to help Oregon win its first league title since 2020 in the Pac-12, this one coming in its first year in the Big Ten.

Penn State (11-2, No. 3 CFP) also is expected to make the first 12-team playoff field despite having its four-game winning streak snapped after failing to convert a 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter — leaving it down 38-30.

Oregon then capped a 75-yard drive with James’ 12-yard TD run to make it 45-30 with 7:28 to go.

Gabriel finished 22 of 32 with 283 yards, hooking up with Kenyon Sadiq twice in the first half when the teams combined for a championship-game record 55 points. The previous mark, 52, came in 2012.

Sadiq had only two catches in the game — hurdling a defender on the way to his first score. James rushed 20 times for 87, and Tez Johnson caught 11 passes for 181 yards and a TD.

Allar was 20 of 39 with 236 yards with three TDs and two interceptions. Kaytron Allen had 14 carries for 124 yards and one score, and Nicolas Singleton carried 10 times for 101 yards and caught a TD pass. Tyler Warren had seven receptions for 64 yards.

Both teams allowed their highest point totals this season.