Josh Elander hired as Tennessee baseball coach after Tony Vitello’s departure
Aiden Fisher’s early interception, Mendoza brothers’ TD runs help No. 2 Indiana roll past UCLA 56-6
UConn vs. Louisville season opener moved to Navy due to government shutdown

Kerkez gives Liverpool lifeline against Brentford
Schade slots home Brentford’s second v. Liverpool
Amorim: Manchester United ‘are improving’

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
No. 16 Virginia edges North Carolina in overtime on J’Mari Taylor’s TD run

  
Published October 25, 2025 04:04 PM

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — J’Mari Taylor scored on a 1-yard run in overtime, lifting No. 16 Virginia to a 17-16 victory over North Carolina on Saturday.

The Tar Heels answered with Davion Gause’s 9-yard touchdown grab, but Gause was stopped just short of the end zone on the ensuing 2-point try.

Chandler Morris threw for 200 yards with one touchdown and one interception for the Cavaliers (7-1, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are off to their best start since 2007.

Gio Lopez finished with 208 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions for the Tar Heels (2-5, 0-3), who lost their fourth straight.

For the second time in two weeks, a goal-line gaffe by North Carolina proved costly when wide receiver Kobe Paysour fumbled at the 1 while stretching for the pylon early in the first quarter. The football trickled out of the end zone, resulting in a touchback.

A week earlier in a loss to California, Nathan Leacock coughed up the ball in similar fashion as the Tar Heels were on the verge of grabbing a fourth-quarter lead and possibly their first ACC win under coach Bill Belichick.

The teams traded field goals before Virginia took a 10-3 lead with 6:36 left in the second quarter on Trell Harris’ 30-yard touchdown grab. North Carolina tied it again on a 1-yard run by Lopez just 1:24 before halftime.

North Carolina turned it over once more in the red zone later in the game when defensive end Mitchell Melton picked off Lopez at the Cavaliers’ 5-yard line. The Tar Heels’ five red-zone turnovers are tied for most in FBS.

The takeaway

Virginia: The Cavaliers continue to show they can win in a variety of ways. Their last three victories have come by a total of six points.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels have been more competitive in recent weeks, but that’s no consolation given the expectations under Belichick.

Poll implications

After starting the season outside the poll, Virginia could crack the top 15 for the first time since 2004.

Up next

Virginia: Visits California next Saturday.

North Carolina: Visits Syracuse on Friday.