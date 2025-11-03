No. 4 Alabama suspends DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. indefinitely after his weekend arrest

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Illinois at Purdue
Purdue RB Devin Mockobee will miss the rest of this season after season-ending ankle surgery
NCAA Football: Southern California at Notre Dame
Projecting the first College Football Playoff rankings: Is Notre Dame in or out?
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 5

Top Clips

nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

No. 4 Alabama suspends DB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. indefinitely after his weekend arrest

  
Published November 3, 2025 06:29 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive back Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest over the weekend, coach Kalen DeBoer said Monday.

Kirkpatrick was arrested Saturday on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of attempting to elude and speeding. He was released from Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $1,500 bond.

“Unfortunately, with the information that I have at this time, I talked to Dre, and we need to indefinitely suspend him,” DeBoer said. “He understands there are consequences that come with his actions.”

Kirkpatrick, a sophomore and son of former Alabama defensive back and NFL veteran Dre Kirkpatrick, has eight tackles, including one for a loss, one pass defense and a forced fumble this season.

No. 4 Alabama hosts LSU on Saturday.