No. 6 Notre Dame names Carr starting quarterback over Minchey

  
Published August 19, 2025 03:05 PM

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman named second-year quarterback CJ Carr his starting quarterback Tuesday, ending the preseason competition with Kenny Minchey.

The announcement was made on the official social media account of the Fighting Irish football program.

Carr made one appearance for the Fighting Irish during last season’s run to the national championship game but has not thrown a college pass. He played in the second half of a historic 66-7 rout at Purdue last season.

He was a three-time all-state quarterback in Michigan and is the son of former Michigan football player Jason Carr and the grandson of former Wolverines coach Lloyd Carr.

Minchey appeared in three games with the Irish in 2023 and completed both of his attempts for 12 yards. He also appeared in last year’s Purdue game, completing his only pass of the season for 4 yards and rushing two times for 12 yards. He scored his first TD on a 7-yard run.

Steve Angeli, Riley Leonard’s top backup last season, also was in the battle during the spring. He replaced Leonard in the title game late in the first half against Penn State in the national semifinal and led the Irish to a score that helped them get back in sync.

But he transferred to Syracuse after spring ball, turning the expected three-man battle into a two-man competition. Angeli was named Syracuse’s starter earlier this week.

Notre Dame opens the season in primetime Aug. 31 at No. 10 Miami.