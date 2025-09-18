No. 8 Texas has a chance to cure what’s ailing Arch Manning against winless Sam Houston

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has a chance to cure whatever ails Arch Manning.

The No. 8 Longhorns (2-1) host Sam Houston (0-3), a Conference USA program still feeling its way into the top flight of college football since stepping up to the Bowl Subdivision in 2023. It also will be Texas’ last non-conference game before the start of SEC play on Oct. 4 against Florida.

By every measure, the Bearkats would appear overmatched and have surrendered at least 37 points in every game this season. They look like easy pickings for a quarterback looking to get out of a slump.

Manning, the preseason betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, may need more than a win. He needs confidence, completions and a command of the offense he really hasn’t shown in a rough start that has turned a hoped-for coronation into a question mark for the Longhorns and coach Steve Sarkisian.

Manning and the Texas offense rank at or near the bottom of several major individual and team categories. Manning’s side-arm throws and missed open receivers even drew boos from some in the home crowd in a 27-10 win over UTEP.

“I just need to go out there and play my game. I know the type of athlete and type of player I am, just go cut it loose and have some fun. Play ball,” Manning said.

Manning likely knows that every pass, even the completed ones, will be scrutinized for accuracy and timing. He won’t get much credit for beating an outmanned opponent. Any misfires will only be magnified.

Sarkisian remains confident all will smooth out for Manning.

“Love the challenge for him. Love the challenge for us. He’s a strong-minded guy. He’s got great work ethic. Great poise. Great composure,” Sarkisian said. “I love the end of the movie for him when he gets on the other side of this.”

Texas running backs

The Longhorns’ depth at running back is getting a big test. Starter Quintrevion Wisner missed the last two games with a leg injury. C.J. Baxter left the UTEP game with a hamstring injury on the first play. James Simon ran for 67 yards against the Miners and Jerrick Gibson ran for 64, but both averaged under 4 yards per carry.

Third down woes

Texas ranks No. 125 nationally in third down efficiency, having converted just 12 of 42. That’s the worst among SEC schools. Sam Houston is 5 of 37 this season, worst in the nation.

Defensive dominance

The Texas defense has been impressive while still waiting for preseason all-American edge rusher Colin Simmons to find the dominant form that led to a team-high nine sacks last season. Simmons has a half sack through the first three games.

Manning’s backup

Manning could have a short day if all goes well. If he struggles again, Texas fans will start checking the depth chart. Texas’ No. 2 quarterback is Troy graduate transfer Matthew Caldwell, who has taken a journeyman’s route to Austin. Caldwell started his career at Jacksonville State and transferred to Gardner-Webb. He went 3-2 as a starter at Troy last season with 13 touchdown passes.

Waiting on Wingo

Texas still is waiting for a breakout game from sophomore receiver Ryan Wingo, who was expected to play a big role in the offense this season. He has nine catches for 97 yards and one touchdown through three games.