Notre Dame crushes Pittsburgh in all facets as Irish defense creates its own points for second straight game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame never let Christian Veilleux think long enough to make less disastrous choices. The Irish defensive line knew Pittsburgh does not have a potent running game, so it pinned its ears back pursuing the Panthers quarterback all Saturday afternoon. Veilleux may have been better off taking sacks rather than repeatedly heaving the ball toward Notre Dame’s defensive backs, as his four interceptions sparked the Irish (7-2) to their 58-7 rout.

By game’s end, those four interceptions and the 17 resulting points were hardly the difference, but they underscored Pittsburgh’s hopelessness, overmatched along both lines.

The fault did not lie completely with Veilleux, making his third career start in place of former Notre Dame quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Injuries forced Pittsburgh (2-6) to shuffle its offensive line this week, a unit that was already struggling and one exposed by the Panthers’ inability to run the ball. Pittsburgh managed one rush of more than 10 yards, validating the aggressive Irish defensive front. Former Notre Dame running back C’Bo Flemister took eight carries for 24 yards with a long rush of 11 yards, coming off more than 100 yards last week in a season-high.

Those relentless pass rushes forced Veilleux into three first-half interceptions, including two to senior safety Xavier Watts, his second straight game with a pair of picks. Notre Dame freshman cornerback Christian Gray added an acrobatic takeaway in the first half, and sophomore cornerback Jaden Mickey returned an interception for a touchdown in the third quarter, the second Irish defensive touchdown in the last two games.

Gray and Mickey saw more playing time than usual with sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison sidelined by a strained quad, a game-time decision.

Notre Dame extends massive lead with a pick-six Jaden Mickey intercepted a pass from Pittsburgh's Christian Veilleux and took it to the house for a touchdown, giving Notre Dame a 31-0 lead in the third quarter.

Notre Dame added two special teams touchdowns to bring the non-offensive scores tally to five in the last two games, Chris Tyree’s 82-yard punt return beginning Saturday’s rout, calming any nerves after the first Irish drive ended with a Sam Hartman interception in the red zone. The second Notre Dame drive would end the same way, coming after Tyree’s punt return.

But the Irish did not need Hartman to be firing on all cylinders Saturday, not as long as the defensive front could so harangue Veilleux. Veilleux completed just 14 of 29 passes for 127 yards. Hartman was obviously better than that, completing 18 of 25 for 288 yards, though junior running back Audric Estimé capitalized most on those quality drives, scoring three times, taking 19 total carries for 114 yards.

Pittsburgh found the end zone only when Veilleux went to the bench, the rout far beyond redemption.

GAME SUMMARY

First Quarter

7:18 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 82-yard punt return. Spencer Shrader point after. Notre Dame 7, Pittsburgh 0.

Second Quarter

10:07 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 15-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 14, Pittsburgh 0. (4 plays, 63 yards, 1:35)

0:00 — Notre Dame field goal. Spencer Shrader 23 yards. Notre Dame 17, Pittsburgh 0. (4 plays, 25 yards, 1:31)

Third Quarter

11:07 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jadarian Price 10-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 24, Pittsburgh 0. (3 plays, 80 yards, 1:33)

10:12 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jaden Mickey 43-yard interception return. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 31, Pittsburgh 0.

8:21 — Notre Dame touchdown. Ramon Henderson fumble recovery. Shrader point after no good. Notre Dame 37, Pittsburgh 0.

2:21 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 3-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 44, Pittsburgh 0. (7 plays, 45 yards, 4:07)

Fourth Quarter

9:47 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 5-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 51, Pittsburgh 0. (8 plays, 84 yards, 5:06)

8:18 — Pittsburgh touchdown. Konata Mumpfield 25-yard pass from Nate Yarnell. Ben Sauls point after. Notre Dame 51, Pittsburgh 7. (3 plays, 75 yards, 1:29)

3:41 — Notre Dame touchdown. Cooper Flanagan 19-yard pass from Steve Angeli. Zac Yoakam point after. Notre Dame 58, Pittsburgh 7. (8 plays, 63 yards, 4:30)