Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch
The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) today, Saturday, October 28 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.
Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Follow along below for live updates.
Undefeated national title contender Ohio State is coming off its second win over an AP top 10 team this season, having beat then-No. 7 Penn State last weekend after besting then-No. 9 Notre Dame on the road last month. Safe to say, the Buckeyes are rolling into Madison expecting to extend their win streak over the Badgers to 10 games.
Current Big Ten West leader Wisconsin overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Illinois 25-21 last weekend and reclaim its division lead. The Badgers are looking for their first Big Ten West win in four years, but they’ll have to win out in the regular season.
How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 9 matchup
- When: Saturday, October 28
- Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)
- Watch: NBC, Peacock
