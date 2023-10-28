 Skip navigation
Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Live Updates: Scores, highlights, how to watch

  
Published October 28, 2023 10:53 AM

The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) travel to face the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 3-1 Big Ten) today, Saturday, October 28 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Live coverage will be part of NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night, starting at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Follow along below for live updates.

Undefeated national title contender Ohio State is coming off its second win over an AP top 10 team this season, having beat then-No. 7 Penn State last weekend after besting then-No. 9 Notre Dame on the road last month. Safe to say, the Buckeyes are rolling into Madison expecting to extend their win streak over the Badgers to 10 games.

Current Big Ten West leader Wisconsin overcame a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat Illinois 25-21 last weekend and reclaim its division lead. The Badgers are looking for their first Big Ten West win in four years, but they’ll have to win out in the regular season.

How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 9 matchup


  • When: Saturday, October 28
  • Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)
  • Watch: NBC, Peacock

What college football games are on today: Week 9 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch


  • No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. — CBS
  • No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. — NBC (coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night)
  • No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. — ABC
  • No. 5 Washington at Stanford | 7 p.m. — FS1
  • No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas | 12 p.m. — FOX
  • No. 7 Texas vs. BYU | 3:30 p.m. — ABC/ESPN
  • No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah | 3:30 p.m. — FOX
  • No. 10 Penn State vs. Indiana | 12 p.m. — CBS
  • No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. — ESPN
  • No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. — SEC Network
  • No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Pitt | 3:30 p.m. — NBC
  • No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. — ACC Network
  • No. 18 Louisville vs. No. 20 Duke | 3:30 p.m. — ESPN
  • No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State | 7 p.m. — CBSSN
  • No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky | 7 p.m. — ESPN
  • No. 22 Tulane at Rice | 4 p.m. — ESPN2
  • No. 23 UCLA vs. Colorado | 7:30 p.m. — ABC
  • No. 24 USC at Cal | 4 p.m. — Pac-12 Network
  • No. 25 James Madison vs. Old Dominion | 8 p.m. — ESPNU