What college football games are on today: Week 9 NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

With the first College Football Playoff rankings looming, eight of the top 10 teams and 21 of the top 25 (AP Poll) in the country will be in action during Week 9.

The first rankings, set to be released on Halloween day, Tuesday, October 31, set the tone for the remainder of the season and convey to teams and fans alike how the committee views the playoff picture.

Keep reading for the full list of college football Week 9 top 25 action, including matchups, start times, and how to watch.

College Football Week 9 Storyline Watch: Can Marvin Harrison Jr. make a Heisman Trophy push?

What college football games are on today?

*All times listed are ET*

Saturday, October 28

No. 1 Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville, Fla.) | 3:30 p.m. — CBS

No. 3 Ohio State at Wisconsin | 7:30 p.m. — NBC (coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with NBC Sports’ B1G Saturday Night)

No. 4 Florida State at Wake Forest | 12 p.m. — ABC

No. 5 Washington at Stanford | 7 p.m. — FS1

No. 6 Oklahoma at Kansas | 12 p.m. — FOX

No. 7 Texas vs. BYU | 3:30 p.m. — ABC/ESPN

No. 8 Oregon at No. 13 Utah | 3:30 p.m. — FOX

No. 10 Penn State vs. Indiana | 12 p.m. — CBS

No. 11 Oregon State at Arizona | 10:30 p.m. — ESPN

No. 12 Ole Miss vs. Vanderbilt | 7:30 p.m. — SEC Network

No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Pitt | 3:30 p.m. — NBC

No. 17 North Carolina at Georgia Tech | 8 p.m. — ACC Network

No. 18 Louisville vs. No. 20 Duke | 3:30 p.m. — ESPN

No. 19 Air Force at Colorado State | 7 p.m. — CBSSN

No. 21 Tennessee at Kentucky | 7 p.m. — ESPN

No. 22 Tulane at Rice | 4 p.m. — ESPN2

No. 23 UCLA vs. Colorado | 7:30 p.m. — ABC

No. 24 USC at Cal | 4 p.m. — Pac-12 Network

No. 25 James Madison vs. Old Dominion | 8 p.m. — ESPNU

How can I watch Ohio State vs Wisconsin on B1G Saturday Night?

Week 9’s B1G Saturday Night game feature No. 3 Ohio State vs. Wisconsin. See our preview and detailed how to watch here.



When: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Where: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin Time: 7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET)

7:30 p.m. ET (Pregame coverage begins at 7:00pm ET) Watch: NBC, Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch B1G Saturday Night on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream B1G Saturday Night on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.