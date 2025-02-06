 Skip navigation
Ohio State’s Ryan Day agrees to contract extension through 2031 paying him $12.5 million annually

  
Published February 6, 2025 12:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who led the Buckeyes to the national championship just over two weeks ago, has agreed in principle to a seven-year contract valued at $12.5 million a year, the school announced Thursday.

The contract, pending approval by the university’s Board of Trustees, runs through the 2031 season and would make Day the second highest-paid coach in the country behind Georgia’s Kirby Smart. Smart makes $13.3 million per year.

Day, who earned just over $10 million in 2024, was under fire by fans and media after the Buckeyes lost to rival Michigan for a fourth straight year. Ohio State received an at-large spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff and posted impressive wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame for its first national title since 2014.

“Ohio State Football has long been defined by excellence and, under Ryan Day’s leadership, that tradition has not only continued, but thrived,” athletic director Ross Bjork said. “As a leader, mentor and coach, Ryan has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the success and well-being of our players, both on and off the field. His leadership has maintained our position of national prominence each year and winning the 2024 national championship validated his program’s culture of excellence, integrity, and perseverance.”

The Buckeyes finished 14-2, losing by one point at Oregon in the regular season before avenging that loss in the playoffs.

Day is 70-10 in six seasons, an .875 winning percentage that ranks first among active head coaches. He thanked university president Ted Carter, Bjork and the trustees for their confidence in him. He also thanked his assistant coaches and players.

“This is a team of tough and determined individuals who drive our culture of respect, commitment and love,” Day said.