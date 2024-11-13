 Skip navigation
Oklahoma’s president, AD back coach Brent Venables amid rough season

  
Published November 13, 2024 12:14 PM
Brent Venables

Nov 9, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables reacts prior to a game against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jay Biggerstaff/Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma’s president and athletic director gave coach Brent Venables a vote of confidence after the school’s Board of Regents meeting.

The Sooners are 5-5 overall and 1-5 in league play during their first season in the Southeastern Conference. Venables, in his third season, has a 21-15 overall record.

“We all get emotional over during the course of a season,” Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. said. “What’s unwavering is the commitment to him. This is a new era for us, but it’s also a new era for college athletics, and there’s going to be a lot of adjustment, and there’s going to be a lot that takes place. As far as my commitment to coach Venables, it’s 100%.”

Venables took over after Lincoln Riley left for Southern California following the 2021 season. The Sooners went 6-7 in Venables’ first year, losing the Cheez-It Bowl to Florida State.

Behind quarterback Dillon Gabriel, the Sooners bounced back last year to go 10-2 in the regular season. But Gabriel decided not to play in the Alamo Bowl, which the Sooners lost to Arizona. Gabriel transferred to Oregon, and he has the Ducks ranked No. 1 in the AP Top 25.

The Sooners brought in new offensive and defensive coordinators this season, and the defense has improved under Zac Alley.

But the offense struggled under coordinator Seth Littrell, who was fired after a loss to South Carolina.

Jackson Arnold began the season as the starting quarterback, lost the job to Michael Hawkins Jr., then won it back. Arnold has been mistake-prone at times. Missouri returned his fumble for a touchdown in the final minute for the decisive score in a 30-23 victory.

The team’s top receivers have been out for most of the season and the offensive line has been poor while also fighting through injuries.

“Obviously the season thus far has not gone as we’d hoped or planned,” athletic director Joe Castiglione said. “We’re mindful that we haven’t met the Oklahoma standard for 2024. That said, we truly believe in coach Venables and our team and are completely focused on both supporting them and looking at all of the ways to address the needed improvements now as soon as possible as well as in preparation for next year.”

Oklahoma has a bye before hosting No. 9 Alabama and closing the season at No. 21 LSU.