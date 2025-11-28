Oregon State hires Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shephard to take over struggling football program

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State on Friday announced the hiring of Alabama assistant JaMarcus Shephard as its head coach, replacing Trent Bray, who was fired following the Beavers’ 0-7 start.

The 42-year-old Shephard has been on Kalen DeBoer’s staff for two years and most recently has served as assistant head coach, co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach. He previously was an assistant under DeBoer at Washington for two years. He also has been on staffs at Purdue, Washington State and Western Kentucky.

“I’m extremely excited to announce JaMarcus Shephard as the head coach of the Oregon State football program,” athletic director Scott Barnes said. “His character and persona are top-notch and genuine, which will make all of Beaver Nation proud. His values align perfectly as an exceptional leader who fosters a sincere connection with his student athletes. He has coached at the highest level, with stops in the Pacific Northwest, and I cannot wait to see him on the recruiting trail and leading our football program to immediate success.”

Shephard will be formally introduced at a news conference Tuesday.