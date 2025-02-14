Pat White, record-setting quarterback for West Virginia, returns to Mountaineers as an assistant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia quarterback Pat White will return to the Mountaineers as assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach.

Coach Rich Rodriguez announced White’s hiring. The Mountaineers were 35-8 with four bowl wins with White as their starting quarterback from 2005-08. He set 19 school, Big East and national records. His 4,480 rushing yards are third all-time among Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.

White has been an assistant at four schools since 2018 and an assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers for two years. He was an athlete skills trainer in Alabama the past year.

Rodriguez was the Mountaineers’ head coach for three of White’s four seasons. He was brought back in December to replace the fired Neal Brown.

“It’s really special to welcome Pat White back to Morgantown as a member of our football coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “He has been involved in some of the biggest wins in program history, and he will be a great presence in our quarterback room. Pat and I have been through so much together, and I am really proud of the quality of coach and mentor to young players that he has become.”