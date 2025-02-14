 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Arizona at Kansas State
No. 6 Houston at No. 13 Arizona Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250
Parker Kligerman wins Daytona Truck race
Syndication: The Tennessean
No. 1 Auburn at No. 2 Alabama Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_nas_daytonatruckhls_250214.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Daytona
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pat White, record-setting quarterback for West Virginia, returns to Mountaineers as an assistant

  
Published February 14, 2025 11:45 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former West Virginia quarterback Pat White will return to the Mountaineers as assistant quarterbacks coach and assistant to the head coach.

Coach Rich Rodriguez announced White’s hiring. The Mountaineers were 35-8 with four bowl wins with White as their starting quarterback from 2005-08. He set 19 school, Big East and national records. His 4,480 rushing yards are third all-time among Bowl Subdivision quarterbacks.

White has been an assistant at four schools since 2018 and an assistant with the Los Angeles Chargers for two years. He was an athlete skills trainer in Alabama the past year.

Rodriguez was the Mountaineers’ head coach for three of White’s four seasons. He was brought back in December to replace the fired Neal Brown.

“It’s really special to welcome Pat White back to Morgantown as a member of our football coaching staff,” Rodriguez said. “He has been involved in some of the biggest wins in program history, and he will be a great presence in our quarterback room. Pat and I have been through so much together, and I am really proud of the quality of coach and mentor to young players that he has become.”