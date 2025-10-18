Sanchez’s field goal as time runs out lifts Houston over Arizona 31-28

HOUSTON — Ethan Sanchez hit a 41-yard field as time expired to lead Houston to a 31-28 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Sanchez capped a 13-play, 52-yard drive with the field goal. Houston (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) became bowl-eligible for the first time since 2022 with the win.

Conner Weigman went 15-of-23 passing for 164 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown. Weigman threw touchdown passes of 52 and 15 yards and rushed for a 10-yard score in the first half as Houston took a 21-14 halftime lead.

Dean Connors rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries for the Cougars, which outgained Arizona 396-381 yards, including 232-112 rushing.

Weigman threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Amare Thomas with six minutes left in the third quarter to put the Cougars up 14.

Arizona (4-3, 1-3) cut the lead to seven on a 3-yard touchdown run by Tre Spivey to start the fourth quarter, and tied it at 28 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Kedrick Reescano with 4:48 left.

Noah Fifita finished 24 of 26 for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Fifita threw touchdown passes of 70 yards to Spivey and 13 yards to Luke Wysong in the first half.

The takeaway

Arizona: The Wildcats had issues stopping Houston on the ground, but also getting the Cougars off the field. The Wildcats have lost three of their last four games.

Houston: The Cougars had issues slowing Fifita, but they did get four sacks and six tackles for loss. Houston finished 10 of 16 on third and fourth downs combined.

Up next

Arizona: At Colorado on Nov. 1.

Houston: At Arizona State next Saturday.