Takeaways from Week 7 of College Football: Indiana earns defining win, James Franklin on the hot seat

College football is unpredictable and delightful, which is why we live for what happens on Saturdays. Week 7 certainly delivered, from a statement win by Indiana in Autzen Stadium to the biggest win for USC in years.

Each Sunday, I’ll publish my biggest takeaways from the college football weekend. I’ll highlight the most interesting storylines, track College Football Playoff contenders, and specifically shout out individual and team performances that deserve the spotlight.

1. Indiana just had its biggest win in program history.

I have seen all sorts of stats celebrating the Hoosiers’ win over then-No. 3 Oregon. Probably the most notable one is that it’s the first road win over an AP top-five opponent in Indiana football history. But let’s be real for a second. We don’t need qualifiers. This is the best and biggest win in program history, full stop. This is the losingest program in the history of college football! The high points have been few and far between. Last year’s 10 wins were the most in a single season. Indiana has only started a season 6-0 three times in its history … and two of them have come under Curt Cignetti (last year and this year). We are in uncharted territory here! And we might as well say as much!

I don’t know if Indiana is the best team in the country or if the Hoosiers are going to — gasp! — win a national title. But I do know it would be unwise to put any limits on this team.

Indiana secures program-defining win over Oregon Indiana showed that it can compete with the big boys by walking into Eugene and defeating Oregon.

2. Steve Sarkisian finally found a winning formula for Texas.

The Longhorns’ second-half performance vs. Oklahoma had to be therapeutic for Texas fans. This was an offense that finally had some balance, which made everything easier — both for quarterback Arch Manning (who completed 21 of 27 passes) and play caller Steve Sarkisian, who could finally put his quarterback in positions to succeed thanks to a functional run game. Plus, the vaunted Texas defense returned to form after a rough outing against Florida, forcing three John Mateer interceptions and holding the Sooners to just 88 total yards of offense in the second half. Throw in a fourth-quarter punt-return touchdown, and you’ve got wins in all three phases. Boy, did Texas need a performance like that.

Manning encouraging in Texas' win over Oklahoma Arch Manning and Texas got a desperately needed win by playing virtually mistake-free football against rival Oklahoma.

3. Texas A&M might be the best team in the SEC.

Every weekend, I attempt to figure out the pecking order in the SEC, and I often end up more confused than I was when I started. For a few weeks, I felt best about Alabama and Heisman hopeful Ty Simpson, believing I’d pick them on a neutral site against any other SEC opponent. But now I think I’m going to join the Aggies’ bandwagon — even knowing that Texas A&M has a history of late-season collapses. This team feels different, not just because I trust Mike Elko defenses. I like how explosive the pass game can be, with Mario Craver and KC Concepcion, and a fairly reliable rushing attack. I know that Marcel Reed doesn’t always dazzle, but when he’s on, he makes this offense one that can strike fear in opposing SEC defenses.

That, and Alabama’s offensive line continues to be a problem. And Ole Miss nearly lost to Washington State. So, that’s where I am for now.

4. USC might be back.

Well, maybe. At the very least, Lincoln Riley earned the first signature win of his Trojans tenure so far. USC averaged 7.2 yards per play against one of the better defenses in the Big Ten in Michigan. Coming into the game, I thought it could be a huge opportunity for the Trojans to prove they can be tough and physical — that they could win a game at the line of scrimmage. And they did so despite injuries to their running backs. USC has spent the past two seasons trying to develop on the defensive side of the ball (both with coaching hires and personnel), and the Trojans limited a previously prolific rushing attack (that also dealt with injuries) to just 3.5 yards per carry.

But beyond the nuts and bolts of the win, it was just extremely impressive for a program that has had a history of close, painful losses. What better way to make a statement than by not letting Michigan stay close enough to have a chance late? Entering Saturday, Riley was 4-11 vs. ranked opponents at USC. The only way to start to change a narrative is to win a game like that.

5. It’s hard to imagine James Franklin remaining the head coach at Penn State.

I don’t know how soon James Franklin and Penn State will part ways, but it feels impossible to imagine him on the sideline in Nittany Lions’ gear next season. Does Penn State just find frustrated donors to pony up and pay a buyout of more than $50 million? Or does athletic director Pat Kraft get with Franklin to negotiate down the buyout, knowing that Franklin deep down doesn’t want to stay in an environment (and fan base) that has grown so toxic?

Last week, I argued that Franklin should be the one to leave — that he should find one of the Power 4 jobs that open this season and get a fresh start. But at this point, after two inexcusable losses to two of the worst teams in the Big Ten (with a season-ending injury to quarterback Drew Allar to make things even worse), I don’t know that it will be his choice after all. Penn State cannot move forward with him; the situation feels far too untenable.