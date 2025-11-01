 Skip navigation
Texas QB Arch Manning available to play against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol

  
Published November 1, 2025 12:13 PM

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas quarterback Arch Manning is available to play for the No. 20 Longhorns on Saturday against No. 9 Vanderbilt after clearing concussion protocol.

Manning was not listed on Texas’ injury report filed Friday night with the Southeastern Conference. Manning had been listed as questionable on Wednesday, but coach Steve Sarkisian also said his quarterback was practicing and making “good progress” during the week.

Manning was injured in Texas’ 45-38 overtime win over Mississippi State when he led a 17-point fourth-quarter rally. Matthew Caldwell entered the game in overtime and threw the winning touchdown pass.

Manning has passed for 1,795 yards and 15 touchdowns. A preseason favorite for the Heisman Trophy, Manning struggled for much of the early season but played his best game against Mississippi State with 346 yards passing and three touchdowns. He passed for 169 yards in the final quarter.