MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Basketball Pickups: Isaiah Hartenstein set to see expanded role for Knicks
Bryce Young.jpg
Bryce Young Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Kedren Young.jpg
Kedren Young Set to be Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btestockupbucs_231211.jpg
Buccaneers control own destiny in NFC South
nbc_roto_btetexans_231211.jpg
Texans betting market craters with Stroud’s injury
nbc_roto_btemvp_231211.jpg
Why the chase for NFL MVP is a three-man race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Texas Tech senior RB Tahj Brooks will return in 2024 to use final season of eligibility

  
Published December 11, 2023 12:07 PM
Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech’s running back Tahj Brooks (28) stiff-arms UCF’s defensive back William Wells (29) during the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal/Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior running back Tahj Brooks revealed that he plans to use his final season of eligibility and return to play again with the Red Raiders in 2024.

Brooks, a first-team AP All-Big 12 pick, is fourth nationally and second in the Big 12 with 1,443 yards rushing (120.3 yards per game). He ran for at least 100 yards in eight of the last 10 games, and in the two games he didn’t had 98 and 95 yards.

Brooks announced his decision to return in a social media post. He has 2,957 yards rushing and 27 touchdowns over 44 games in his career at Texas Tech, which began as a freshman during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season that didn’t count against the eligibility of any players.

“This is an exciting day for our program with Tahj announcing his return for next season,” Tech coach Joey McGuire said. “From our conversations in recent weeks, it was clear that Tahj wants to leave a legacy here at Texas Tech and that a return for next season would help him do just that. Not only is Tahj one of the nation’s top running backs, but he is a phenomenal teammate and leader of this program.”

The Red Raiders (6-6) play California (6-6) in the Independence Bowl.