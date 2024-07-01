 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: JUN 27 Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 8
Kirk Cousins

NFL Bets: NFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics
nbc_nas_chicago23insidelook_240701.jpg
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: JUN 27 Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
WNBA Fantasy schedule breakdown: Week 8
Kirk Cousins

NFL Bets: NFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes

Top Clips

53816772831_da2fc765b1_o.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2024, Episode 1
oly24_par_alitruwitprofile_240701.jpg
Inside Truwit’s journey to the 2024 Paralympics
nbc_nas_chicago23insidelook_240701.jpg
Inside broadcast of NASCAR Chicago Street Race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Utah designates defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as its ‘head coach in waiting’

  
Published July 1, 2024 04:57 PM
NCAA Football: Stanford at Utah

Nov 12, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley looks on in the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has designated longtime defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley as the “head coach in waiting” who will take over whenever Kyle Whittingham steps down.

Athletic director Mark Harlan announced the succession plan on Monday. Scalley is entering his 17th year on Whittingham’s Utah staff and his ninth season as defensive coordinator.

“Coach Whittingham has built Utah Football into one of the nation’s elite programs through a strong culture, tradition and exceptional student-athletes, and he has been clear about his intentions of continuing to lead this incredible Utah Football program as we move into the Big 12 Conference and into the new expanded College Football Playoff,” Harland said in a statement. “However, we must plan for the future, and Coach Whittingham and I both strongly believe that that future lies with Morgan Scalley.

“Morgan has played a critical role in our success through his embodiment of our core values and his leadership, and I have witnessed first-hand his growth as a coach and as a person over the last several years. He is an elite coach who has been trained by the best — Coach Whittingham — and whenever it is time for Morgan to take the helm, I have no doubt that our program will continue to have success.”

Whittingham, 64, is entering his 20th season as Utah’s head coach as the Utes move from the Pac-12 to the Big 12. He owns a 162-79 record and holds the school record for career coaching victories.

“Morgan Scalley is an exceptional football coach and his naming as the head coach in waiting at the University of Utah is a testament to that,” Whittingham said in a statement. “It is a distinction he has earned not only because of his outstanding coaching abilities, but also because of his selfless dedication to the program as well as to the Utah Athletics family. The culture and tradition within Utah Football is a point of pride for our staff, and when the time comes for a transition in the leadership of our program, we know that Morgan will carry on those traditions the Utah Football way.”

Scalley played defensive back at Utah from 2001-04 and was the Mountain West Conference’s co-defensive player of the year as a senior while helping the Utes go unbeaten. He became an administrative assistant for Utah in 2006 and joined Whittingham’s staff on a full-time basis in 2008.

He was Utah’s recruiting coordinator from 2009-15 and special teams coordinator in 2015.

“Utah football and Utah athletics have always been home to me and my family, and I am honored to receive this distinction,” Scalley said.