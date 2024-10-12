 Skip navigation
Walker runs for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns as Wisconsin embarrasses Rutgers 42-7

  
Published October 12, 2024 03:39 PM

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Tawee Walker ran for a career-best 198 yards and scored three touchdowns and Wisconsin dominated on both sides of the ball for the second straight week in posting a 42-7 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Braedyn Locke threw for 240 yards and a touchdown, and ran for another late as the Badgers (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) remained unbeaten against Rutgers (4-2, 1-2) in six meetings and handed the Scarlet Knights their second straight loss.

Walker, who previous career high was 146 against Kansas last season, scored on runs of 2, 9 and 55 yards, the last one being the longest of his career and the team’s longest rush of the season. He has eight touchdowns in the last three games. Darrion Dupree also had a 2-yard TD run as the Badgers outgained Rutgers 549-271.

Kyle Monangai, who was stopped on a crucial fourth-down carry at the Wisconsin 10-yard line late in the second quarter, scored on a 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter to deny the Badgers their first shutout since their season opener in 2022.

For the second straight week, Wisconsin built a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Locke hit Will Pauling on a 16-yard pass to cap an 89-yard drive. Walker scored on a fourth-down 2-yard run for the other TD.

Monangai, the defending Big Ten rushing champion, was limited to 72 yards. Athan Kaliakmanis was 12 of 32 for 103 yards passing and one interception.

The takeaway

Wisconsin: The Badgers are suddenly in high gear. They beat Purdue 52-6 last weekend at home and embarrassed Rutgers on the road. There was a crowd of 50,111 at the start of the game at SHI Stadium and the stands were virtually empty when the game ended.
Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights came into the game as the favorites and they were awful. They couldn’t run the ball. Receivers dropped passes. The play calling was not imaginative and the vaunted defense could not stop the run, allowing 309 on the ground.

Up next

Wisconsin: At Northwestern Saturday

Rutgers: Plays host to UCLA Saturday.