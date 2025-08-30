What College Football games are on today? Week 1 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
College Football Saturdays are finally back, and today’s slate of games features a thrilling lineup. The action kicks off with a rematch of last year’s Cotton Bowl as No. 1 Texas takes on No. 3 Ohio State at 12 PM ET. Later tonight, at 7:30 PM, it’s New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.
What college football games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Saturday, August 30:
12 p.m. Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee - ABC
12 p.m. No. 1 Texas at No. 3 Ohio State - FOX
2:30 p.m. Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana - FS1
3:30 p.m. Marshall at No. 5 Georgia - ESPN
3:30 p.m. Nevada at No. 2 Penn State - CBS/Paramount+
3:30 p.m. South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State - FOX
3:30 p.m. No. 8 Alabama at Florida State - ABC
4 p.m. Montana State at No. 7 Oregon - Big Ten Network
6 p.m. Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma - ESPN+/SECN+
7 p.m. UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M - ESPN
7 p.m. North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State - ESPN+
7 p.m. LIU at No. 15 Florida - ESPN+/SECN+
7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech - ESPN+
7:30 p.m. No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson - ABC
7:30 p.m. New Mexico at No. 14 Michigan - NBC and Peacock
7:45 p.m. Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss - SEC Network
9 p.m. East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU - ACC Network
10 p.m. Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State - ESPN+
How to watch New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan:
- When: Saturday, August 30
- Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
How can I watch college football on Peacock?
Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?
You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:
- Are 18 years of age or older;
- Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
- Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
- Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
- College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.
