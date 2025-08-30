What College Football games are on today? Week 1 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

College Football Saturdays are finally back, and today’s slate of games features a thrilling lineup. The action kicks off with a rematch of last year’s Cotton Bowl as No. 1 Texas takes on No. 3 Ohio State at 12 PM ET. Later tonight, at 7:30 PM, it’s New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

RELATED: College football season kicks off with thrilling matchups and high stakes

Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry’s 2025 preseason College Football Playoff predictions and Heisman picks Can Penn State break through? Will Clemson regain its standing among the sport’s best? Nicole and Joshua try their best to project the future.

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, August 30:

12 p.m. Syracuse vs. No. 24 Tennessee - ABC

2:30 p.m. Old Dominion at No. 20 Indiana - FS1

3:30 p.m. Marshall at No. 5 Georgia - ESPN

3:30 p.m. Nevada at No. 2 Penn State - CBS/Paramount+

3:30 p.m. South Dakota at No. 22 Iowa State - FOX

3:30 p.m. No. 8 Alabama at Florida State - ABC

4 p.m. Montana State at No. 7 Oregon - Big Ten Network

6 p.m. Illinois State at No. 18 Oklahoma - ESPN+/SECN+

7 p.m. UTSA at No. 19 Texas A&M - ESPN

7 p.m. North Dakota at No. 17 Kansas State - ESPN+

7 p.m. LIU at No. 15 Florida - ESPN+/SECN+

7:30 p.m. Arkansas-Pine Bluff at No. 23 Texas Tech - ESPN+

7:30 p.m. No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson - ABC

7:45 p.m. Georgia State at No. 21 Ole Miss - SEC Network

9 p.m. East Texas A&M at No. 16 SMU - ACC Network

10 p.m. Northern Arizona at No. 11 Arizona State - ESPN+

RELATED: Notre Dame Football 2025 Betting Preview - Team overview, player to watch, path to the playoff, win total

How to watch New Mexico vs No. 14 Michigan:

When: Saturday, August 30

Saturday, August 30 Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.

RELATED: Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Preview - Stats, predictions, outlook for first season as starting QB, possible first overall pick