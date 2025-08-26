How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 1 matchup

It’s No.1 Texas vs No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, August 30, as two national powerhouses meet in one of the biggest and most highly anticipated matchups of the season — and it’s only Week 1!

Ohio State is the defending national champion, and Saturday’s game is a rematch of the Cotton Bowl from last season, when Ohio State defeated Texas en route to the national title. Kickoff is at 12 PM ET on Fox. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Texas vs Ohio State game.

Texas Longhorns:

For the first time in program history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll, and significant pressure will be on redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning as he enters his first season as a starter for the team.

Manning made 10 appearances last season, including two starts. He finished the season 61-of-90 passing for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards with four touchdowns.

The New Orleans native is already an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and with millions in NIL deals and a last name that’s tied to a lineage of successful quarterbacks, the 21-year-old is under a bright spotlight. However, Mannin’s is focused on the bigger picture: the team.

“I’m not a guy who seeks the media — no offense, guys,” said Manning to reporters on August 19. “But, it’s really about the team. I love the guys on the field. So, we’re excited right now. I’m just having fun. I dreamed of being in this position, so I’m not going to take it for granted.

The stage is set in Texas. Can Arch Manning lead the Longhorns to their first national title since 2005?

It’s Arch Manning’s season to shine: The Texas Longhorns are No. 1 behind prodigy QB Texas starts the season ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history and a betting favorite to win the national championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes:

The Ohio State Buckeyes — the defending national champions — will also open the season with a new quarterback under center. After a tight preseason competition with fellow sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin was named the starter for Week 1.

“It was a close competition. I think both guys, we all feel confident, can win a game for us. I feel like our guys are confident with both quarterbacks, I feel like we are going to need both quarterbacks,” said Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. “Lincoln did a lot of great things, but we’re going to name Julian the starter, give him the majority of the reps with the ones, and go prepare to beat Texas.”

Sayin replaces Will Howard, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round in 2025.

A native of Carlsbad, California, Sayin transferred to Ohio State from Alabama in January 2024. The top-rated quarterback in the Class of 2024 initially committed to Alabama, but entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban’s retirement.

He made four appearances last season, including the College Football Playoff first-round match up against Tennessee. He finished the year 5 for 12 for 84 yards and one touchdown while taking 27 snaps.

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes:

When: Saturday, August 30

Saturday, August 30 Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio Time: 12 PM ET

12 PM ET TV Channel: Fox

Fox Live Stream: YouTube TV

