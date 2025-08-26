 Skip navigation
2023 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Ryder Cup winners: Year-by-year list of past champions, results, scores and venues
WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart has 19 points in return from injury to lift New York to 81-79 win over Connecticut
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky
Aces secure WNBA playoff spot with a 79-74 victory over the Sky

How to watch No. 1 Texas vs. No. 3 Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 1 matchup

  
Published August 26, 2025 08:55 AM

It’s No.1 Texas vs No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday, August 30, as two national powerhouses meet in one of the biggest and most highly anticipated matchups of the season — and it’s only Week 1!

Ohio State is the defending national champion, and Saturday’s game is a rematch of the Cotton Bowl from last season, when Ohio State defeated Texas en route to the national title. Kickoff is at 12 PM ET on Fox. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Texas vs Ohio State game.

RELATED: College football season kicks off with thrilling matchups and high stakes

Texas Longhorns:

For the first time in program history, the Texas Longhorns are ranked No. 1 in the AP preseason poll, and significant pressure will be on redshirt sophomore quarterback Arch Manning as he enters his first season as a starter for the team.

Manning made 10 appearances last season, including two starts. He finished the season 61-of-90 passing for 939 yards with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards with four touchdowns.

RELATED: Arch Manning denies he’s already decided to stay at Texas for two more seasons

The New Orleans native is already an early favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and with millions in NIL deals and a last name that’s tied to a lineage of successful quarterbacks, the 21-year-old is under a bright spotlight. However, Mannin’s is focused on the bigger picture: the team.

“I’m not a guy who seeks the media — no offense, guys,” said Manning to reporters on August 19. “But, it’s really about the team. I love the guys on the field. So, we’re excited right now. I’m just having fun. I dreamed of being in this position, so I’m not going to take it for granted.

The stage is set in Texas. Can Arch Manning lead the Longhorns to their first national title since 2005?

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Texas v Ohio State
It’s Arch Manning’s season to shine: The Texas Longhorns are No. 1 behind prodigy QB
Texas starts the season ranked No. 1 for the first time in program history and a betting favorite to win the national championship.

Ohio State Buckeyes:

The Ohio State Buckeyes — the defending national champions — will also open the season with a new quarterback under center. After a tight preseason competition with fellow sophomore Lincoln Kienholz, Julian Sayin was named the starter for Week 1.

“It was a close competition. I think both guys, we all feel confident, can win a game for us. I feel like our guys are confident with both quarterbacks, I feel like we are going to need both quarterbacks,” said Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day. “Lincoln did a lot of great things, but we’re going to name Julian the starter, give him the majority of the reps with the ones, and go prepare to beat Texas.”

Sayin replaces Will Howard, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round in 2025.

A native of Carlsbad, California, Sayin transferred to Ohio State from Alabama in January 2024. The top-rated quarterback in the Class of 2024 initially committed to Alabama, but entered the transfer portal following Nick Saban’s retirement.

He made four appearances last season, including the College Football Playoff first-round match up against Tennessee. He finished the year 5 for 12 for 84 yards and one touchdown while taking 27 snaps.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Julian Sayin named Ohio State’s starting quarterback for season opener against Texas
Sayin is listed as a sophomore but has four years of eligibility remaining.

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Ohio State Buckeyes:

  • When: Saturday, August 30
  • Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
  • Time: 12 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Fox
  • Live Stream: YouTube TV

RELATED: Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Preview - Stats, predictions, outlook for first season as starting QB, possible first overall pick

