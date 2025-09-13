What College Football games are on today? Week 3 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info
Week 3 of the college football season is underway, and today’s schedule features a thrilling slate of matchups. Tonight on Peacock, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Ohio Bobcats at 7:00 PM ET. At 7:30 PM, it’s No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.
What college football games are on today?
*All times are listed as ET
Saturday, September 13:
No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern - 12 p.m. - FOX
No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech - 12 p.m. - ESPN
No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple - 12 p.m. - ESPN2
No. 19 Alabama vs. Wisconsin - 12 p.m. - ABC
No. 23 Michigan vs. Central Michigan - 12 p.m. - Big Ten Network
No. 24 Auburn vs. South Alabama - 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network
No. 2 Penn State vs. Villanova - 3:30 p.m. - FS1
No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. - FOX
No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee - 3:30 p.m. - ABC
No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State - 4 p.m. - ESPN2
No. 25 Missouri vs. Louisiana - 4 p.m. - ESPN+/SECN+
No. 7 Texas vs. UTEP - 4:15 p.m. - SEC Network
No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 18 South Florida - 4:30 p.m. - The CW Network
No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas - 7 p.m. - ESPN
No. 9 Illinois vs. Western Michigan - 7 p.m. - FS1
No. 1 Ohio State vs. Ohio - 7 p.m. - Peacock
No. 3 LSU vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. - ABC
No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M - 7:30 p.m. - NBC and Peacock
No. 11 South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt - 7:45 p.m. - SEC Network
No. 20 Utah at Wyoming - 8 p.m. - CBSSN
How to watch Ohio vs No. 1 Ohio State:
- When: Saturday, September 13
- Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame:
- When: Saturday, September 13
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
