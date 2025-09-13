What College Football games are on today? Week 3 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

Week 3 of the college football season is underway, and today’s schedule features a thrilling slate of matchups. Tonight on Peacock, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Ohio Bobcats at 7:00 PM ET. At 7:30 PM, it’s No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

RELATED: Inside the AP poll: Why voters picked Ohio State over LSU at No. 1

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, September 13:

No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern - 12 p.m. - FOX

No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech - 12 p.m. - ESPN

No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple - 12 p.m. - ESPN2

No. 19 Alabama vs. Wisconsin - 12 p.m. - ABC

No. 23 Michigan vs. Central Michigan - 12 p.m. - Big Ten Network

No. 24 Auburn vs. South Alabama - 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 2 Penn State vs. Villanova - 3:30 p.m. - FS1

No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. - FOX

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee - 3:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State - 4 p.m. - ESPN2

No. 25 Missouri vs. Louisiana - 4 p.m. - ESPN+/SECN+

No. 7 Texas vs. UTEP - 4:15 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 18 South Florida - 4:30 p.m. - The CW Network

No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas - 7 p.m. - ESPN

No. 9 Illinois vs. Western Michigan - 7 p.m. - FS1

No. 3 LSU vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 11 South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt - 7:45 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 20 Utah at Wyoming - 8 p.m. - CBSSN

When: Saturday, September 13

Saturday, September 13 Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

When: Saturday, September 13

Saturday, September 13 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’:

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’ Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview the top-20 matchup between Texas A&M and Notre Dame in South Bend, breaking down the key matchups to watch and the implications of the Week 3 headliner.

How can I watch college football on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

Are 18 years of age or older;

Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;

Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and

Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.

College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student



Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.