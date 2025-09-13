What College Football games are on today? Week 3 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two
Procore Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Ben Griffin leads fellow Ryder Cupper Russell Henley, amateur Jackson Koivun in Napa

Top Clips

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: SEP 12 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race
What to watch for in tonight’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Bristol
Procore Championship 2025 - Round Two
Procore Championship 2025: Round 3 tee times, how to watch
PGA: TOUR Championship - Second Round
Ben Griffin leads fellow Ryder Cupper Russell Henley, amateur Jackson Koivun in Napa

Top Clips

sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_dechambeau_250912.jpg
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Bryson DeChambeau
nbc_golf_deskanalysis_250912.jpg
U.S. Ryder Cup rookies trending up at Procore
nbc_golf_krogerqueenrd2_250912.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

What College Football games are on today? Week 3 NCAAF Schedule, start times, streaming info

  
Published September 13, 2025 06:00 AM

Week 3 of the college football season is underway, and today’s schedule features a thrilling slate of matchups. Tonight on Peacock, the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Ohio Bobcats at 7:00 PM ET. At 7:30 PM, it’s No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame on NBC and Peacock. See below to find the full schedule of games between Top 25 teams, taking place today.

RELATED: Inside the AP poll: Why voters picked Ohio State over LSU at No. 1

Michigan v Oklahoma
2025 College Football Rankings Week 3 Top 25: New Top 5! Oklahoma stock up, Florida, Clemson, SMU, ASU down
Vaughn Dalzell shares his College Football Top 25 Week 3 Poll following Week 2’s wild action!

What college football games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET

Saturday, September 13:

No. 4 Oregon at Northwestern - 12 p.m. - FOX

No. 12 Clemson at Georgia Tech - 12 p.m. - ESPN

No. 13 Oklahoma at Temple - 12 p.m. - ESPN2

No. 19 Alabama vs. Wisconsin - 12 p.m. - ABC

No. 23 Michigan vs. Central Michigan - 12 p.m. - Big Ten Network

No. 24 Auburn vs. South Alabama - 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 2 Penn State vs. Villanova - 3:30 p.m. - FS1

No. 21 Texas Tech vs. Oregon State - 3:30 p.m. - FOX

No. 6 Georgia at No. 15 Tennessee - 3:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 14 Iowa State at Arkansas State - 4 p.m. - ESPN2

No. 25 Missouri vs. Louisiana - 4 p.m. - ESPN+/SECN+

No. 7 Texas vs. UTEP - 4:15 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 5 Miami (Fla.) vs. No. 18 South Florida - 4:30 p.m. - The CW Network

No. 17 Ole Miss vs. Arkansas - 7 p.m. - ESPN

No. 9 Illinois vs. Western Michigan - 7 p.m. - FS1

No. 1 Ohio State vs. Ohio - 7 p.m. - Peacock

No. 3 LSU vs. Florida - 7:30 p.m. - ABC

No. 8 Notre Dame vs. No. 16 Texas A&M - 7:30 p.m. - NBC and Peacock

No. 11 South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt - 7:45 p.m. - SEC Network

No. 20 Utah at Wyoming - 8 p.m. - CBSSN

How to watch Ohio vs No. 1 Ohio State:

  • When: Saturday, September 13
  • Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 16 Texas A&M vs No. 8 Notre Dame:

  • When: Saturday, September 13
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, Indiana
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 30 Texas at Ohio State
2025 Heisman Trophy Odds: Betting, Futures, Top Candidates in Week 3 including Mateer, Moore, Smith
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the Heisman race entering Week 3 after Oklahoma’s big win and Florida’s tough loss.

Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’:
Texas A&amp;M vs. Notre Dame will be a ‘chess match’
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry preview the top-20 matchup between Texas A&amp;M and Notre Dame in South Bend, breaking down the key matchups to watch and the implications of the Week 3 headliner.

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football.

Am I eligible for Peacock’s Student Discount?

You are eligible if you meet all the following criteria:

  • Are 18 years of age or older;
  • Are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications;
  • Reside in the United States (including its territories, commonwealths and possessions); and
  • Provide Peacock with a valid payment method.
  • College/university information (e.g., first name, last name, school email address, college/university name, date of birth and other necessary documentation) must be shared with SheerID for verification purposes. Visit www.peacocktv.com/student to verify your student status with Sheer ID.

Eligible users who already have a paid Peacock subscription may need to cancel their existing subscription prior to redeeming this offer. For instructions on cancelling your existing subscription, click here.