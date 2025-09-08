2025 College Football Rankings Week 3 Top 25: New Top 5! Oklahoma stock up, Florida, Clemson, SMU, ASU down

Points, points, points! That was the theme of Week 2 as we saw Florida State (77), Tennessee (72), Ohio State (70), Oregon (69), Nebraska (68), Utah (63), and Texas Tech (62) all score more than 60 this weekend.

In fact, 12 out of my top 25 teams on this list scored at least 40 points on Saturday as non-conference action inches closer to ending. Oh, and also upsets happened!

Florida went down to a smaller interstate rival, while Arizona State fumbled the bag to the bottom of the SEC. Oklahoma topped Michigan in one of the better games of the nightcap, and teams like Alabama and Texas who are coming off losses bounced back, while Clemson looked completely lost for a half.

My top 10 is shaken up slightly because teams like Clemson and Miami had to be taken out for different reasons, while Oregon and Miami continue to impress. There is plenty of movement in the teens compared to last week, and there’s new some faces in the back end of the poll that could continue their climb toward the top 10 like USF and Tennessee pending this weekend.

Vaughn Dalzell’s Week 3 Poll

1. Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Ohio at Ohio State (-32.5)

Last Game: 70-0 win vs Grambling

One of the most surprising yet unsurprising scores of the weekend was Ohio State dismantling Grambling 70-0, but after the Tigers’ head coach Mickey Joseph made a joke about keeping up with the Buckeyes’ band, that but all did it.

Julian Sayin was near perfect with 306 yards and three touchdowns on 18-of-19 passing. OSU averaged 7.2 yards per carry, 274 rushing yards, and four touchdowns. Seven different players scored for the Buckeyes, including Jeremiah Smith (119 yards, 2 TDs).

2. Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Villanova at Penn State (TBD)

Last Game: 34-0 win vs FIU

Yup! James Franklin and Penn State were P.O. after that Nevada last second touchdown and took it out on FIU. The Nittany Lions were aggressive with four fourth-down attempts (two made) and faced five themselves (three surrendered).

Penn State put over 400 yards of offense and held FIU to 290 yards (203 last week), plus the Nittany Lions’ two-headed monster of Nic Singleton (76 yards) and Kaytron Allen (147 yards) both scored for the second consecutive week. Look for all of that to continue against Villanova.

3. Georgia Bulldogs (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Georgia (-4.5) at Tennessee

Last Game: 28-6 win vs Austin Peay

The Bulldogs rush defense was stifling with 1.6 yards per carry on 28 attempts (45 yards) and more than doubled Austin Peay in yardage (421-196). Georgia did everything we expected except score more points in a game riddled with weather delays, but with a date at Tennessee next, it’s not surprising the Bulldogs got in and got out.

Georgia has won eight straight meetings versus Tennessee with all eight coming by 14 or more points yet they are only 4.5 point favorites this year. The Bulldogs on are on upset alert in Knoxville.

4. Texas Longhorns (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:15 PM ET — UTEP at Texas (-41.5)

Last Game: 38-7 win vs San Jose State

Arch Manning went for five total touchdowns and over 300 total yards in what some media markets were calling a “redemption game.” Sure...

The Longhorns host back-to-back local cupcakes in UTEP and Sam Houston State before going to Florida in October. The Longhorns have four road/neutral field games in October, so Manning and the Texas’ offense could use the tuneups.

5. Miami Hurricanes (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET — South Florida at Miami (-16.5)

Last Game: 45-3 win vs Bethune-Cookman

Miami’s defense held Bethune-Cookman to 1-of-12 on third on fourth downs, 28 yards per carry on 33 attempts (92 yards) and forced two turnovers in a 45-3 win. Carson Beck went 22-of-24 for 267 yards and two touchdowns, while Mark Fletcher and CharMar Brown combined for 121 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Hurricanes will be the third straight ranked opponent for the South Florida Bulls, who knocked off ranked Florida last week and Boise State in Week 1.

6. Oregon Ducks (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Oregon (-27.5) at Northwestern

Last Game: 69-3 win vs Oklahoma State

The Oregon offense is insane. For a second straight week, Dante Moore tossed three touchdowns to three different players and five different guys ran for a score!

The Ducks have 1,136 yards of offense through two games, 128 points, and zero turnovers. Oregon will travel across the country for its first road game next week, but luckily it’s against Northwestern who is expected to finish bottom three in the Big Ten.

7. LSU Tigers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Florida at LSU (-9.5)

Last Game: 23-7 win vs Louisiana Tech

The LSU offense averaged 3.8 yards per rush and 5.8 yards per completion, so it wasn’t exactly the most attractive win over Louisiana Tech. On the other side, the Tigers defense held the Bulldogs to 96 passing yards between two quarterbacks and 58 rushing yards on 27 attempts (2.1 ypc), so they were more than stout.

LSU hosts Florida as a -9.5 point favorite and the Gators are coming off a loss to South Florida. The LSU offense has totaled 365 and 356 yards through two games, so Saturday’s test will be another massive one to open SEC play.

8. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:45 PM ET — Vanderbilt at South Carolina (-5.5)

Last Game: 38-10 win vs South Carolina State

Vicari Swain returned two punts for touchdowns in the second quarter, then in the third quarter, South Carolina’s defense forced a fumble and returned it for six. For the offense, nothing really happened. LaNorris Sellers didn’t crack 100 passing yards until late in the third quarter and the Gamecocks averaged 3.5 yards per carry.

South Carolina went 3-of-12 on third down against South Carolina State after going 4-of-12 versus Virginia Tech. That could be an issue moving forward for the Gamecocks who are a favorite of under a touchdown against Vandy this week.

9. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Texas A&M at Notre Dame (-6.5)

Last Game: Bye Week

Notre Dame is coming off a bye week ahead of is home match with Texas A&M. The Fighting Irish won at the 12th man last season, 23-13 behind two interceptions and 198 rushing yards.

In the Week 1 loss to Miami this season, Notre Dame averaged 3.3 yards per carry on 28 attempts (93 yards). If the Irish lose this game, their playoff hopes will be slim with Boise State, USC, and Navy remaining.

10. Oklahoma Sooners (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Oklahoma (-24.5) at Temple

Last Game: 24-13 win vs Michigan

Now you likely know the name John Mateer. The Sooners’ quarterback was electric in the win over Michigan totaling 344 yards and three touchdowns (two rushing) stamping his name in the Heisman conversation.

Oklahoma’s offense out-gained Michigan 408-288 in total yards, plus went 10-of-18 on third and fourth downs. The only blemish was the Sooners turned the ball over twice. After a weird road spot at Temple this week, OU hosts Auburn in Week 4 for its SEC opener.

11. Clemson Tigers (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Clemson (-4.5) at Georgia Tech

Last Game: 27-16 win vs Troy

After trailing 16-3 at home versus Troy and needing a 24-0 second-half to pull out the win, there’s only two ways of looking at Clemson’s performance.

1. They weren’t focused and still have internal issues over the LSU loss that were grieved out at halftime due to embarrassment and anger of trailing Troy at the half.

Or 2. Clemson is overrated and this season will be a repeat over the last five years aka since Joe Burrow and LSU beat Dabo Swinney in the Natty. Only time will tell which one it is, but I am starting to think it’s the latter.

12. Texas A&M Aggies (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7:30 PM ET — Texas A&M at Notre Dame (-6.5)

Last Game: 44-22 win vs Utah State

Texas A&M scored 42 points to follow up 44 in Week 1, so the offense is humming ahead of a road game at Notre Dame. The Aggies want revenge for last year’s 23-13 loss, but the Irish are coming off a bye week and a loss of their own in Week 1.

Notre Dame versus Texas A&M will be one of the games of the week. Depending on how bad the loss is for either team, we could see either team drop out of the top 25.

13. Alabama Crimson Tide (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Wisconsin at Alabama (-20.5)

Last Game: 52-0 win vs UL Monroe

Alabama’s offense put up a monster day of 583 yards, 11-of-14 on third and fourth downs, but most impressively, the Tide scored on every single drive versus UL Monroe. Alabama scored a touchdown on 10 of 11 drives (FG on the other) with three different quarterbacks throwing at least two touchdowns, three different rushers scored, and six different receivers scored. Ty Simpson even recorded a program record 17 consecutive completions.

The Tide beat Wisconsin 42-10 in Alabama last season and head to Madison this year as large favorites. Wisconsin has allowed 10 total points in two games versus Miami (OH) and Middle Tennessee (outscored opponents 59-10).

14. Illinois Fighting Illini (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Western Michigan at Illinois (-28.5)

Last Game: 45-19 win at Duke

Illinois executed on every one of Duke’s mishaps during a dominant second half showing. The Illini outscored the Blue Devils 31-6 in the second half and for the game overall, Illinois’ defense forced five turnovers! The Illini were impressive on the road, there is no denying that, so they move up, but I still question how this Illini squad would stack up against middle SEC competition (a la Arizona State).

15. Iowa State Cyclones (2-0, 1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Iowa State (-21) at Arkansas State

Last Game: 16-13 win vs Iowa

It seems like every year Iowa versus Iowa State ends in a game-winning field goal or OT. This year, it was a 54-yard game-winning field goal for the Cyclones with 1:52 remaining.

The rivalry win had a little more juice on it this year since it was at home and the chance for Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz to break the Big Ten’s all-time winningest head coach record. The Cyclones first road test is this week coming at Arkansas State who lost 56-14 to Arkansas in Week 2.

16. Florida State Seminoles (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week — Vs Kent State in Week 4

Last Game: 77-3 win vs East Texas A&M

After the upset win over Alabama, Florida State turned around and responded with 77 points against East Texas A&M. The Seminoles scored on 10 straight drives and 11 total out of 12. Six of the 12 touchdowns came via the air, the most since 2011 for the program.

The only drive that FSU didn’t score on resulted in a lost fumble. Tommy Castellanos only threw 11 passes, but completed eight of them for three touchdowns and 237 yards.

17. Utah Utes (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 8 PM ET — Utah (22.5) at Wyoming

Last Game: 63-9 win vs Cal Poly

Devon Dampier continues to impress as he amounted three passing touchdowns over Cal Poly to push his season total to six overall and over 500 yards of offense. The Utes defense hasn’t been too shabby either.

Utah’s allowed 19 points through two games and their next opponent, Wyoming, has only allowed seven points (Akron, Northern Iowa). After Wyoming, it’s a home meeting against Texas Tech, who is the co-favorite to win the conference with Utah.

18. Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Oregon State at Texas Tech (-24.5)

Last Game: 62-14 win vs Kent State

For the second straight game, Texas Tech scored at least 60 points when they put up 62 on Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Red Raiders have 60 first downs, 10 passing touchdowns to zero interceptions, average 7.4 yards per carry, and +3 in the turnover margin. Texas Tech hosts the 0-2 Oregon State Beavers in Week 3 and Oregon State allowed 34 and 36 points to Cal and Fresno State.

19. Ole Miss Rebels (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 7 PM ET — Arkansas at Ole Miss (-9.5)

Last Game: 30-23 win vs Kentucky

Ole Miss survived Kentucky in its road and SEC opener. Now, the Rebels ready up for back-to-back home games against Arkansas, then Tulane. It’s no weeks off the Rebels after hosting Georgia State to open the season (63-7 win). Austin Simmons has now thrown two interceptions in each of his first two starts with Ole Miss, which has led the media to draw more questions than answers.

20. Florida Gators (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:15 PM ET — Florida at LSU (-9.5)

Last Game: 18-16 loss vs South Florida

There’s nothing like interstate rivalries, unless you are the losing team. While Florida and South Florida can’t compare to Florida vs Florida State, USF definitely didn’t make any friends after upsetting the Gators, 18-16.

There wasn’t many game wrecking plays in the loss to USF, and on offense, it was a “blah” effort. The Gators couldn’t move the chains going 4-of-12 on third down, Florida was out-gained in yards (391-355), and committed 11 penalties for 103 yards.

Despite all that, call me crazy because I think they can hang around and upset LSU in Death Valley. I also rank Florida ahead of USF, who they just lost too, because of my neutral field and three meeting rule.

If these teams met on a neutral field, then at Florida’s field, and then at USF’s, how many times would Florida win? Hint: The answer isn’t zero or one, which is why I rank them ahead. The Gators should have beat USF, but they didn’t, and it happens (this rule goes for Alabama and FSU too).

21. Michigan Wolverines (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Central Michigan at Michigan (-27.5)

Last Game: 24-13 loss at Oklahoma

Michigan did little wrong in the loss at Oklahoma. The Wolverines won the turnover battle, competed in the ground game, and only committed three penalties. However, 3-of-14 on third downs and 142 passing yards on 5.9 yards per completion sounds like a freshman quarterback was under center. I still think Michigan is a top 25 team and the Wolverines are back in the Big House to prove it for final non-conference game as a four touchdown favorite.

22. Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Houston Christian at Nebraska (TBD)

Last Game: 68-0 win vs Akron

Nebraska recorded the most points (68) since 2007 and most yards (728) since 2014 for its program against an FBS team when they dismantled Akron. The shutout also marked the first dating back to a 2009 Holiday Bowl win. Dylan Raiola accounted for 364 passing yards and three touchdowns in the blowout. Let’s see if the Cornhuskers can top that performance when they host Houston Christian (FCS) on Saturday.

23. Tennessee Volunteers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Georgia (-4.5) at Tennessee

Last Game: 72-17 win vs East Tennessee State

The Vols offense is clicking through two games with 46 and 72 points, but the Tennessee defense did surrender 17 points to East Tennessee State and 26 to Syracuse, which is a red flag. The offense looks like Josh Heupel‘s normal high-octane no-huddle unit that keeps defenses gassed.

Heupel is 0-4 versus Georgia, but the spread has dropped from -7 to -4.5 for the Bulldogs. Maybe this is the year that Heupel gets over the hump and beats Georgia?

24. South Florida Bulls (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET — South Florida at Miami, FL (-16.5)

Last Game: 18-16 win at Florida

South Florida now has wins over #25 Boise State and #13 Florida, so they have to be ranked and respected. The Bulls are also, in my opinion, right up there with Oklahoma as the biggest winner of the week.

If USF beats Miami (FL) this weekend, there is a strong chance the Bulls finish the regular season undefeated or at least favored in every remaining game. They are becoming one of the hottest picks to make the College Football Playoff after nobody talked about them this preseason following back-to-back bowl eligible seasons.

25. USC Trojans (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — USC (-21) at Purdue

Last Game: 59-20 win vs Georgia Southern

There are only a handful of offenses that are on fire through two games, Oregon, Tennessee, Illinois, Florida State, Texas Tech, Utah, and one of my favorites so far, USC.

The Trojans scored 73 and 59 points in their first two games with Jayden Maiava leading the charge. Maiava has seven total touchdowns and over 700 yards of offense versus Montana State and Georgia Southern. USC goes across the country to Purdue next as three touchdown favorites. Purdue better hope the time zone change slows USC down on Saturday because the Boilermakers defense won’t.

Honorable Mentions

Iowa, USC, Auburn, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech made the honorable mentions last week, and this week USC and Tennessee both crack my top 25, while Iowa gets the boot form the honorable mentions after its loss.

Auburn Tigers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12:45 PM ET — South Alabama at Auburn (-25.5)

Last Game: 42-3 win vs Ball State

Auburn posted a complete team effort in the 42-3 win over Ball State, but what was most impressive was the rush defense and pass rush. Ball State ran the ball 33 times for -1 yard because of six sacks for -21 yards. On the other end, Auburn ran three touchdowns in and Jackson Arnold tossed three himself.



Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Clemson (-4.5) at Georgia Tech

Last Game: 59-12 win vs Gardner Webb

Full steam ahead as Georgia Tech hosts Clemson. The Yellow Jackets cleaned up their miscues from the narrow win over Colorado by putting up 59 points and establishing the ground game (223 yards, 5 TDs). Tech went 2-3 versus ranked opponents last year and a home win here over Clemson in Week 3 would put lift them from sleeper to second-tier favorite when it comes to winning the ACC.

Indiana Hoosiers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:30 PM ET — Indiana State at Indiana (TBD)

Last Game: 56-9 win vs Kennesaw State

While I am still not a fan of Indiana being called a top 25 team this year, I would be arrogant not to admit they cleaned up most of their Week 1 mistakes in Week 2. Against Kennesaw State, the Hoosiers scored on five straight touchdowns in the second half before kneeling, but in the first half, they punted twice, turned the ball over downs, and scored three touchdowns. There is still room for improvement against non P4 competition, but now I am just nit-picking a 56-9 win.

Missouri Tigers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4 PM ET — Louisiana at Missouri (-25.5)

Last Game: 42-31 win vs Kansas

One of the most exciting games of the weekend was Kansas at Missouri — a rivalry older than anyone walking this Earth (I think). Kansas had a chance to get the ball back to win, but the Tigers broke off a 63-yard score to seal the latest version of the Boarder War. Mizzou has scored 103 points through two games and after Louisiana, the Tigers open SEC play with a home match versus ranked South Carolina.

Baylor Bears (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game:

Last Game: 48-45 2OT win at SMU

After doing everything possible to lose to Auburn in Week 1, Baylor attempted the same in Week 2, but ended up on the right side of victory at SMU. The Bears allowed a 75-yard touchdown on the first play and trailed by double-digits three separate times, but continued to fight. This Baylor team has a ton of veterans and returners from last year, so don’t count them out.

New to the Top 25 entering Week 3:

23. Tennessee Volunteers (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Georgia (-4.5) at Tennessee

Last Game: 72-17 win vs East Tennessee State

Tennessee has lost eight straight meetings versus Georgia, but coming off 72 points scored, you have to be feeling pretty good about where you are at. The Vols could very well be back off this list, but their 72 points and tempo certainly made me change my opinion a little about them.

24. South Florida Bulls (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET — South Florida at Miami, FL (-16.5)

Last Game: 18-16 win at Florida

South Florida should be the odds on favorite to be the first non-power 4 team outside of Notre Dame to be on the committees radar to make the College Football Playoff. The Bulls beat Boise State and Florida so far, and will likely be favored in all but one game (Miami, FL) the rest of the season.

25. USC Trojans (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — USC (-21) at Purdue

Last Game: 59-20 win vs Georgia Southern

The Trojans followed up 73 points on Montana State with 59 against Georgia Southern as one of the hottest offenses in country. The offense was so good that Makai Lemon never had another reception after the first quarter and he finished with 158 yards.

Out of the Top 25 following Week 2:

24. Louisville Cardinals (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Bye Week — Vs Bowling Green in Week 4

Last Game: 28-14 win vs James Madison

Louisville was in danger of losing to James Madison on Friday night and needed a 22-7 second half in order to secure the victory. For the second straight game, Miller Moss turned the ball over making them -2 in turnover margin through two games. The Cardinals just haven’t looked like a top 25 team, so I have to bounce them despite the win.

Isaac Brown has been a star though and player to watch. Brown’s put up 230 yards and three touchdowns in two games, plus he’s ran for 93 or more yards in five consecutive games dating back to last year.

21. SMU Mustangs (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET — Missouri State at SMU (TBD)

Last Game: 48-45 OT loss vs Baylor

In what ended up possibly being one of the best games of the entire season, SMU lost an 2 OT thriller to Baylor, 48-45. SMU held a lead for the majority of the game, including starting the outing off with a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play, but the Mustangs were out-gained 601-458 in yardage and allowed Baylor to go 3-of-6 on fourth downs.

SMU still goes to Clemson and hosts Miami this year after avoiding them last season, so they need to win one of those games in order to have any chance at the College Football Playoff.

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET — Texas State at Arizona State (-14.5)

Last Game: 24-20 loss at Mississippi State

Arizona State thought when they scored with 1:38 remaining, their comeback was complete, but Mississippi State had other plans. The Bulldogs hit the Sun Devils with a 58-yard strike then an interception over the next minute and won 24-20.

The Sun Devils were 3-of-14 on third downs, averaged 3.6 yards per pass, and got called for eight penalties (49 yards). There were a lot of negatives for last year’s BIG 12 champs, but the worst may be that Mississippi State was expected to be one of their worst three teams in the SEC, so the Week 2 loss all but dooms their playoff hopes if the Bulldogs are a losing team.

Biggest Winner from Week 2:

10. Oklahoma Sooners (2-0, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 12 PM ET — Oklahoma (-24.5) at Temple

Last Game: 24-13 win vs Michigan

On the national stage, John Mateer put his stamp at Oklahoma. Mateer threw for 270 yards and one touchdown, plus ran for another 74 yards and a score in the win versus ranked Michigan. The Sooners will need this win for its resume because the SEC is brutal this year and so is the schedule.

Oklahoma has 10 games remaining. Eight of those 10 come against ranked opponents, which are all conference opponents (AP rankings): #24 Auburn, #7 Texas, #11 South Carolina, #17 Ole Miss, #15 Tennessee, #19 Alabama, #25 Missouri, and #3 LSU. Seven of those games come across eight weeks, so OU needed that win versus Michigan to have any type of College Football Playoff relevance.

USF is a big winner too with two ranked wins over Boise State and Florida, but the Bulls need to beat Miami (FL) this upcoming week in order to secure a non-P4 CFB bid.

Biggest Loser from Week 2:

12. Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 10:30 PM ET — Texas State at Arizona State (-14.5)

Last Game: 24-20 loss at Mississippi State

Mississippi State was picked to finish last in the SEC this year by the media and had one player picked to the preseason all-SEC teams yet they beat Arizona State who was the BIG Champion a year ago. The Sun Devils to me are cooked.

Arizona State still goes to Utah, then hosts Texas Tech and Houston, before a road trip to Iowa State over a four-week period in October and the start of November. That’s three ranked opponents that can all win the conference this season. I doubt the Sun Devils are ranked again this year.

