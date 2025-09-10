 Skip navigation
How to watch Ohio vs. No. 1 Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for NCAAF Week 3 matchup

  
Published September 10, 2025 01:18 PM

The No. 1 team in the country will be on display as the Ohio State Buckeyes will host the frisky Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium in Week 3. Coverage starts at 7 PM ET on Peacock. See below to find out how to watch Saturday’s game up as well as additional information on how to watch college football on Peacock.

Ohio

The Bobcats have established themselves as one of the top programs in the Mid-American Conference, with head coach Tim Albin and quarterback Parker Navarro being a thorn in the sides of Power Four teams this season.

Ohio put Rutgers on upset alert in Week 1, losing by just three points to the Scarlet Knights before upsetting West Virginia 17-10 in Week 2. Navarro went 21-of-31 for 239 yards and three touchdowns with 93 rushing yards and another score on the ground against Rutgers. He threw three interceptions against West Virginia, but still made enough plays (22-of-31 for 247 yards and one touchdown with 87 rushing yards) to help the Bobcats pull off the upset. His 69.4% completion percentage and 486 passing yards currently lead the MAC through two games.

Ohio State

The defending national champions look to be in midseason form after defeating then-No. 1 Texas in a Week 1 blockbuster and dominating FCS Grambling State in Week 2.

Sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin has thrown five touchdown passes through two games while star receiver Jeremiah Smith has 162 yards and two scores.

Future NFL draft pick Caleb Downs had an interception last Week against Grambling State while true freshman Riley Pettijohn had a fumble return for a touchdown as well as a forced fumble of his own.

Ryan Day and the Buckeyes continue to mow through the competition, and they’ll look to do the same against in-state giant killers Ohio in Week 3.

How to watch Ohio vs. No. 1 Ohio State:

  • When: Saturday, September 13
  • Where: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH
  • Time: 7 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

