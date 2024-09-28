 Skip navigation
What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

  
Published September 28, 2024 05:00 AM

Today’s college football action features matchups from 22 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

RELATED: 10 Takeaways from Week 4 - College football’s biggest brands clash in a realigned reality

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, September 28:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Kentucky - 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State - 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 22 BYU at Baylor - 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 13 USC vs. Wisconsin - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

No. 1 Texas vs. Mississippi State - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 17 Clemson vs. Stanford - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 18 Iowa State at Houston - 7 p.m. on FS1

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State - 7 p.m. on Peacock

No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois - 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 14 LSU vs. South Alabama - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 25 Boise State vs. Washington State - 10 p.m. on FS1

No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona -10:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 8 Oregon at UCLA - 11 p.m. on FOX

How to watch No. 15 Louisville vs No. 16 Notre Dame:

  • When: Saturday, September 28
  • Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs Michigan State:

  • When: Saturday, September 28
  • Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois:

  • When: Saturday, September 28
  • Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: NBC
  • Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including Big Ten and Notre Dame football. If you are 18 years of age or older and are a current or incoming student enrolled in an undergraduate or advanced degree program at a Title IV-accredited college or university in the US who meets verification qualifications, you may be eligible for Peacock’s student discount. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff will actually work

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

RELATED: ‘You can feel it': Group of 5 coaches use the 12-team CFP as motivation