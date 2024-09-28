What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch
Today’s college football action features matchups from 22 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.
What college football games are on today?
Saturday, September 28:
*All times are listed as ET.
No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Kentucky - 12 p.m. on ABC
No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota - 12 p.m. on Fox
No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State - 12 p.m. on ESPN
No. 22 BYU at Baylor - 12 p.m. on FS1
No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 13 USC vs. Wisconsin - 3:30 p.m. on CBS
No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock
No. 1 Texas vs. Mississippi State - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 17 Clemson vs. Stanford - 7 p.m. on ESPN
No. 18 Iowa State at Houston - 7 p.m. on FS1
No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State - 7 p.m. on Peacock
No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+
No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois - 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock
No. 14 LSU vs. South Alabama - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network
No. 25 Boise State vs. Washington State - 10 p.m. on FS1
No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona -10:15 p.m. on ESPN
No. 8 Oregon at UCLA - 11 p.m. on FOX
How to watch No. 15 Louisville vs No. 16 Notre Dame:
- When: Saturday, September 28
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs Michigan State:
- When: Saturday, September 28
- Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Live Stream: Peacock
How to watch No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois:
- When: Saturday, September 28
- Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Peacock
