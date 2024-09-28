What college football games are on today: Week 5 Saturday NCAA top 25 schedule, TV channels, how to watch

Today’s college football action features matchups from 22 of the nation’s top 25 teams (AP Poll). See below for the full schedule of games for the top-ranked teams with additional information on start times and how to watch.

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, September 28:

*All times are listed as ET.

No. 6 Ole Miss vs. Kentucky - 12 p.m. on ABC

No. 12 Michigan vs. Minnesota - 12 p.m. on Fox

No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State - 12 p.m. on ESPN

No. 22 BYU at Baylor - 12 p.m. on FS1

No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn - 3:30 p.m. on ABC

No. 13 USC vs. Wisconsin - 3:30 p.m. on CBS

No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Arkansas - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame - 3:30 p.m. on Peacock

No. 1 Texas vs. Mississippi State - 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 17 Clemson vs. Stanford - 7 p.m. on ESPN

No. 18 Iowa State at Houston - 7 p.m. on FS1

No. 3 Ohio State at Michigan State - 7 p.m. on Peacock

No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama - 7:30 p.m. on ABC/ESPN+

No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois - 7:30 p.m. on NBC and Peacock

No. 14 LSU vs. South Alabama - 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network

No. 25 Boise State vs. Washington State - 10 p.m. on FS1

No. 10 Utah vs. Arizona -10:15 p.m. on ESPN

No. 8 Oregon at UCLA - 11 p.m. on FOX

How to watch No. 15 Louisville vs No. 16 Notre Dame:

When: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Where: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN

Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, IN Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 3 Ohio State vs Michigan State:

When: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, MI Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch No. 9 Penn State vs. No. 19 Illinois:

When: Saturday, September 28

Saturday, September 28 Where: Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA

Beaver Stadium in University Park, PA Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How can I watch college football on Peacock

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here .

