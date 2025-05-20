Sting Factor: Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State regroup after Cantwell decision

Five-star offensive tackle and No. 1 overall prospect Jackson Cantwell committed to Miami over Georgia, Oregon and Ohio State on Tuesday. Here is a look at the sting factor on a scale of 1-10 for the three programs that didn’t land Cantwell.

MORE CANTWELL: Miami pulls off a stunner | How often do No. 1 prospects flip from their original commitment? | CanesCounty.com coverage

MORE GORNEY: Recruiting Rumor Mill | Commitment predictions for five-stars

GEORGIA

Kirby Smart Radi Nabulsi



Cantwell took his sixth visit to Georgia over the weekend and the feeling was very much that he was crossing the Ts and dotting the Is on his commitment to the Bulldogs, not searching for answers to questions. Coming out of the weekend, the feeling was very strong in Athens that the Bulldogs were way ahead in his recruitment. But so often in recruiting, those final hours before a decision are the most important as Miami won out for his services. Cantwell loved coach Mario Cristobal and position coach Alex Mirabal and felt very close to those guys, a crucial part to the Hurricanes winning out here. A fat NIL is reportedly in place, too, and that can’t hurt. Georgia has not ponied up the big bucks like some other programs have in NIL as coach Kirby Smart has leaned on his massive success, national championships and NFL development to curry favor in recruiting. One wonders if this situation makes him rethink that strategy or just get more fed up with the current model. Sting Factor: 9

OHIO STATE

Ryan Day © Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images



There is always going to be some serious intrigue between the top players in the country and Ohio State, especially coming off a national championship, and while Cantwell was interested in the Buckeyes it never seemed to get to that serious of a level. The Nixa, Mo., standout had a good relationship with former position coach Justin Frye and only met new OL coach Tyler Bowen once. It went well but there were better relationships established across the country. Ohio State has commitments from four-star in-state standouts Sam Greer and Maxwell Riley and went to Arizona for high three-star Tucker Smith. The Buckeyes will be just fine. Sting Factor: 4

OREGON

Dan Lanning © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images