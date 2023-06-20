Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
WNBA Preview: Lynx vs. Liberty rematch, Wings’ late playoff push headline week ahead
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
Top Clips
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Daytona to determine final 2 NASCAR Cup playoff spots
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Cardinals at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for August 18
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
NBC Sports Bet Staff
,
WNBA Preview: Lynx vs. Liberty rematch, Wings’ late playoff push headline week ahead
Cole Huff
,
Cole Huff
,
Top Clips
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
Stafford situation has hit ‘level for concern’
Reason to worry: Defending AFC division champs
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
League
CFB
Date
All Scores
College Football
UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros
UT Rio Grande Valley
Vaqueros
Facebook
Twitter
Email
College football season kicks off with thrilling matchups and high stakes
After a long and busy season for college athletics, the football season arrives with a host of tantalizing angles.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue