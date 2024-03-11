Beyond the Podium
Paris-Nice podium, Volta a Catalunya preview
Brent Bookwalter and Tejay Van Garderen react to the 2024 Paris-Nice podium featuring two Americans, discuss where the "big four" of the Tour de France stand, and preview both the Milan-San Remo and Volta a Catalunya.
Brent Bookwalter and Tejay Van Garderen react to the 2024 Paris-Nice podium featuring two Americans, discuss where the "big four" of the Tour de France stand, and preview both the Milan-San Remo and Volta a Catalunya.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde discuss the biggest storylines and takeaways from Stage 7 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, analyzing the numbers behind Matteo Jorgenson and Brandon McNulty's performances.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde discuss the biggest storylines and takeaways from Stage 6 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, analyzing the performances of Matteo Jorgenson, Brandon McNulty and Mattias Skjelmose.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde discuss the biggest storylines and takeaways from Stage 5 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, from the finishing speed of Olav Kooij to the general classification competition.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde discuss the biggest storylines and takeaways from Stage 4 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, including Spain's Santiago Buitrago's stage victory and Australia's Luke Plapp's rise.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde discuss the biggest storylines and takeaways from Stage 3 of the 2024 Paris-Nice, including Brandon McNulty's success with UAE Team Emirates and more.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde react to Arvid de Kleijn's stunning victory in Stage 2 of Paris-Nice after the 30-year-old shocked a stacked field of sprinters to earn the biggest win of his career.
Bob Roll and Christian Vande Velde review the biggest storylines from Stage 1 of the 2024 Paris-Nice and Olav Kooij's impressive win, besting Mads Pederson in a photo finish.