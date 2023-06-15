Pickups of the Day: Make the Move for Matos

Rotoworld’s brand-new Pickups of the Day column is designed to help fantasy managers uncover a handful of widely-available targets over the course of the season. It could be a breakout candidate, a prospect stash, an injury replacement, a pitcher with a favorable matchup or week, a player who is due some better luck, or any other number of scenarios. If there’s value to be found on the waiver wire, we will find it and bring it your way.

In today’s column, we’re going to examine the latest hot-shot prospect to get the call to the big leagues and another viable pitching option that has been flying under the radar.

PICKUPS OF THE DAY

Luis Matos, OF, Giants

Available in 69 percent of Yahoo leagues

The Giants suffered a major blow to their outfield on Tuesday night when Mitch Haniger was plunked by a pitch from Jack Flaherty and suffered a fractured forearm. Now that he’s looking at an extended stint on the injured list, the club has decided to see what they have in top outfield prospect Luis Matos.

The 21-year-old had piled up some awfully impressive numbers in the minor leagues this season – slashing .350/.415/.561 with 10 homers, 36 RBI, 15 stolen bases and a 20/24 K/BB ratio in 249 plate appearances between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento.

He’s got all of the tools that you could ask for as a fantasy manager – power, speed, the ability to hit for average and tremendous plate discipline. He was inserted into the Giants’ lineup on Wednesday night and went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored. He’s going to get the opportunity to be the team’s regular center fielder going forward and Matos should honestly be rostered in nearly all mixed leagues based on his unbelievable potential.

We have already seen the impact that other recent call-ups have been making around the league, with Matt McLain and Elly De La Cruz raking for the Reds, and Matos could deliver that same type of production for the Giants. This is the type of addition that fantasy managers will be kicking themselves for not making once he goes on to deliver elite five-category production for the remainder of the season.

Available in 94 percent of Yahoo leagues

Alright, no hear me out on this one before you go running away. Yes, I believe that a starting pitcher from the Athletics is worthy of a look for fantasy purposes. The 29-year-old right-hander has made three starts since returning from the injured list, compiling a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and a 14/5 K/BB ratio over 15 innings of work.

Is that world-beating production that’s going to lead you to a fantasy championship? It is not. What it is though, is a viable back-end starter in most mixed leagues – and a nice streaming option. Blackburn also showed flashes during his 21 starts in 2022 that he could be viable – recording a 4.28 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and an 89/30 K/BB ratio over 111 1/3 innings.

He draws a tough matchup on Thursday afternoon – taking on the Rays in Oakland – though with Taj Bradley on the hill for the Rays, and with the way that the A’s have been playing as of late, there is still some win equity to be had there. Most likely, you’ll see Blackburn work between five and six innings, record four or five strikeouts and have roughly a 35% shot at a victory. Add in the fact that the chances of a true disaster seem minimal, and he has all the makings of being a tremendous streaming option for Thursday’s slate of MLB action.