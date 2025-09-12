Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Luis Severino, Luis Rengifo and Jason Alexander

FANTASY BASEBALL WAIVER WIRE PICKUPS

Luis Severino (SP Athletics): Rostered in 32% of Yahoo leagues

Today’s recommended pickups are really just focused on next week only, and with a road start in Pittsburgh slated for Friday, Severino looks like the best bet of the one-start starters mostly unrostered in Yahoo leagues. That the outing is on the road is big; Severino is 5-2 with a 3.11 ERA in away games this year, compared to 1-9 with a 6.34 ERA in Sacramento. Both of his starts since returning from the IL have come on the road, and he’s allowed three runs while striking out 11 over 10 innings against the Cardinals and Angels.

The opponent is the real reason this looks like a strong play; the Pirates have scored the fewest runs in the leagues. Since the All-Star break, they have the third fewest runs scored and the third worst OPS. They’ll probably be throwing Bubba Chandler against the A’s, and while he could do just about anything, he’s probably only going to pitch about four innings before turning things over to the pen. It’s a situation ripe for a victory.

Luis Rengifo (INF Angels): Rostered in 16% of Yahoo leagues

The Marlins and Angels will face the Rockies in the final two series of the season at Coors Field this weekend. Most Marlins worth experimenting with are already rostered in the majority of leagues, though Otto Lopez wouldn’t be a terrible flier. Still, I’d take a chance on Rengifo first. Yoán Moncada is another option as a one-week pickup.

Rengifo has largely been a bust in his walk year. After averaging a 109 OPS+ and 2.1 WAR from 2022-24, he’s come in at just 76 and 0.4, respectively, in 135 games this year. Still, he has picked it up some in the second half, hitting .257/.333/.382 in 46 games, He’s also 8-for-8 stealing bases after going just 2-for-8 in the first half. That’s what gets him the nod over Lopez and Moncada here. If steals aren’t a priority, Lopez is probably the better choice in the other categories this week.

Jason Alexander (SP Astros): Rostered in 17% of Yahoo leagues

Alexander is the pick here for next week’s best, mostly available two-start pitcher. He’s facing contenders in the Rangers and Mariners, but that hasn’t seemed to pose any problems for him of late; he just pitched seven scoreless innings against the Blue Jays on Wednesday and he gave up a total of three runs in 11 innings in two recent starts against the Yankees.

A 32-year-old journeyman, Alexander’s only MLB action prior to this season came when he posted a 5.40 ERA in 11 starts and seven relief appearances for the Brewers in 2022. He has a 4.19 ERA in 10 starts and five relief appearances for the Astros this season. His low-90s fastball and sinker are well below average, and he’s not someone who should figure into the Astros’ plans for 2026. But for two starts against mediocre offenses this week, he ought to be good for one win and probably not much ERA and WHIP damage.

Waiver Wire Quick Hits

- Of course, with the Rockies having six home games, some of their hitters are worth trying as well. It hurts the likes of Mickey Moniak and Yanquiel Fernández that they’re due to face three lefties, but that makes Jordan Beck (19% rostered), Tyler Freeman (8% rostered) and Kyle Karros (1% rostered) better bets. Beck is hitting .315/.358/.491 at Coors Field this season, and he’s been particularly productive against southpaws.

- Those feeling especially adventurous could take a flier on Sean Burke, who showed his best velocity of the season in his return to the majors Wednesday against the Rays. Burke is due to face the Orioles on Monday and Padres on Sunday, both at home. The White Sox have been surprisingly productive offensively of late, so maybe he’ll get a win.

