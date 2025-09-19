Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Zach Cole, José Caballero and Kai-Wei Teng

One last Waiver Wire for the 2025 season. Thanks to all who have stuck around for the good (Jo Adell, Tyler Soderstrom, Cade Horton) and the not so good (Jordan Walker, Christopher Morel, Jonathan India). Here are some last-minute options for the final seven days of the season.

Zach Cole (OF Astros): Rostered in 2% of Yahoo leagues

Even though they had recently gotten Yordan Alvarez and Jake Meyers back from the injured list, the Astros thought it was worth trying to catch lightning in a bottle by promoting Cole to make his major league debut a week ago. It couldn’t have worked out any better, either; Cole has started five of six games since joining the team and gone 6-for-18 with two homers and seven RBI. And now that Alvarez, unfortunately, has been shelved again, there’s every reason to think he’ll be a lineup fixture the rest of the way.

The 24-year-old Cole has never been viewed as much of a prospect -- Fangraphs ranked him No. 30 on a weak Astros list a couple of months ago -- but he’s excelled in spite of a scary strikeout rate this year, hitting .267/.363/505 in 82 games in Double-A and .353/.459/.745 in 15 games after an August promotion to Triple-A. He totaled 19 homers, 18 steals and a rather incredible 146 strikeouts in 97 minor league games this season. His 35% strikeout rate in the minors was three percentage points higher than any qualified major league hitter has recorded this season.

So, there’s still good reason to be skeptical about Cole going forward. Next week, though, he’s looking at series in Sacramento and Anaheim against a gaggle of below average starters. He figures to start all five games against righties and maybe the one against lefty Mitch Ferris as well. It should be a terrific week for Astros hitters, so Jesús Sánchez and the returning Isaac Paredes are well worth considering, too.

José Caballero (INF Yankees): Rostered in 26% of Yahoo leagues

Things are set up quite well for MLB’s steal leader in the final week of the season. Caballero has been seeing a lot of time over Anthony Volpe at shortstop of late, and one imagines he’ll start at least four of the Yankees’ final six games against the White Sox and Orioles. He’ll certainly be in there against the two lefties the team is due to face. The Yankees will also probably want him in the lineup when Edgar Quero is catching for the White Sox; the Orioles just went 7-for-7 stealing bases against Quero in his last start Wednesday.

Caballero enters the weekend with 48 steals, and only Chandler Sampson, with 42, has any shot of catching him. One imagines he’ll want to at least make it to 50 before season’s end, and he doesn’t necessarily need to stop there. If the Yankees clinch early, that’d probably be good news for Caballero, as he could get an extra start or two away from shortstop while regulars rest.

Kai-Wei Teng (SP Giants): Rostered in 5% of Yahoo leagues

There isn’t much out there for two-start starters next week, what with teams playing only six games and several already using six-man rotations. Even some of the pitchers who look like they might start twice will be scratched or wind up pitching limited innings during the final weekend. So, the lone SP recommendation here comes from the Giants, who are slated to finish their season at home against the Rockies. Teng will almost certainly pitch Friday in the series opener, with Carson Whisenhunt to follow unless the Giants are still in contention (they could move up Justin Verlander and Logan Webb for the final two games in that case).

Teng, a 26-year-old rookie, has a 6.41 ERA through seven outings, but that comes with a fine 3.30 FIP; he’s allowed just one homer and posted a 33/15 K/BB in 26 2/3 innings. He’s already beaten the Rockies once in Coors, where he allowed two runs and struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings on Sept. 1. He’s gone from throwing his slider about 27% of the time in his first three outings to 46% of the time in his last three, and the league is batting just .214 against the pitch. Given the matchup, he’s well worth a try.

Waiver Wire Quick Hits

- James Schiano just featured Bryce Eldridge (7% rostered) in his column this week, so I wouldn’t feel right doing the same. It should be noted that the Giants have arguably the game’s easiest pitching schedule in the final week, with series against the Cardinals and Rockies, and they’re due to face a left-hander just once. That’s ideal for Eldridge, and it also makes Jung Hoo Lee (37% rostered) worth considering.

- Austin Martin (4% rostered) is batting second regularly for the Twins. He’s hitting .327/.431/.418 this month, and he just stole three bases in three games against the Yankees. He seems like a reasonable play in road series against Rangers and Phillies teams that might not have much to play for.

- Alex Vesia (16% rostered) has been in fine form since returning from a strained oblique, and he picked up a save Thursday. He’s probably the best play among Dodgers relievers for the final week.

