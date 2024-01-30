MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners acquire Jorge Polanco

Spring training is fast approaching, with pitchers and catchers reporting in just a few short weeks. A handful of top-tier free agents remain, including Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Matt Chapman, and Jordan Montgomery. But spring training rosters are coming into form. The Mariners landed All-Star second baseman Jorge Polanco in a trade with the Twins. We saw the Tigers sign top prospect Colt Keith to an extension. And the Athletics are bringing in veteran Alex Wood for a spot in their rotation. Let’s take a look at what it all means.

Mariners trade for Jorge Polanco

Seattle made a significant move on Monday, acquiring second baseman Jorge Polanco from the Twins in exchange for Anthony DeSclafani, Justin Topa, Gabriel Gonzalez, and Darren Bowen. Polanco debuted in 2014 at 20 years old and spent the last 10 years in Minnesota. He had his best season in 2021, swatting 33 homers with 11 steals while slashing .269/.323/.503 across 644 plate appearances. He’s had struggles with durability, eclipsing 600 plate appearances only twice in his career. The 30-year-old was limited by knee, hamstring, and ankle injuries in 2023. Still, he’s maintained his power gains, hitting 14 homers over just 343 plate appearances last season. By shifting to a more pull-heavy approach, Polanco has been able to tap into more power in recent seasons, even if it puts a cap on his batting average upside. With multiple lower-body injuries, he’s unlikely to be a burner on the basepaths, perhaps contributing a handful of steals. But the power is here to stay. Polanco figures to take over as the everyday second baseman for the Mariners and hit in the heart of the lineup. He’s had an average draft position of 261 in recent NFBC drafts. Heavily discounted due to the injury risks, Polanco could be an excellent value if he can stay on the field.

Going to the Twins, DeSclafani and Topa figure to contribute on the major league roster. DeSclafani has a chance to join the starting rotation or operate as a swing-man. While Topa gives the Twins a solid middle reliever after posting a 2.61 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and a 61/18 K/BB ratio across 69 innings with the Mariners last season. Bowen was a 13th round selection in 2022 and posted a 3.88 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and a 59/25 K/BB ratio across 55 2/3 innings in Single-A. Gonzalez will likely be considered the best addition for the Twins in the trade. The 20-year-old outfielder is a consensus top-100 prospect and slashed a combined .298/.361/.476 with 18 homers and 10 steals across 535 plate appearances across Single-A and High-A.

Tigers sign Colt Keith to six-year, $28.6 million extension

The Tigers announced on Sunday that the team signed 2020 fifth-round draft pick Colt Keith to a six-year, $28.6 million contract extension with club options for 2030, 2031, and 2032. In all, the deal could be worth $82 million if all three options are exercised. The 22-year-old infield prospect had a breakout 2023 season in the minors, showcasing big-time power with 27 homers across Double-A and Triple-A. He slashed .287/.369/.521 across 67 games in Triple-A while displaying excellent plate discipline and contact ability, drawing an 11.6 percent walk rate and striking out 19.3 percent of the time. A player Keith might profile similarly to is Josh Jung, who posted similar numbers in Double-A and Triple-A in 2021.

With the contract, the path is clear for Keith to make Detroit’s Opening Day roster with a strong spring. While he’s played more third base in the minors, he doesn’t have the best defensive grades as a prospect at the hot corner and could be a better fit at second base. Penciled in at each position before the extension were Zach McKinstry at second base and Matt Vierling at third. They posted a .654 and .717 OPS, respectively, last season. So, the door is wide open for Keith to take a starting spot in the lineup. The team may have telegraphed his long-term position on Sunday, with reports that prospect Jace Jung will be moving from second base to third base. Keith has had an average draft position of 405 in January NFBC drafts. That’s bound to skyrocket with the increasing possibility he’ll be in the starting lineup on Opening Day. He won’t provide much in the speed department, and there’s always more volatility in rookie hitters, but Keith has solid power and batting average upside with the chance to add second-base eligibility. Steamer projections have Keith hitting 11 homers with a .261 batting average across 381 plate appearances, which extrapolates to 17 homers over 600 plate appearances. Conservative numbers, but those aren’t bad for a reserve pick in standard 12-team mixed leagues or a starting corner infielder in deeper formats.

Alex Wood signs with A’s

FanSided’s Robert Murray reported Sunday that the Athletics signed Alex Wood to a one-year deal. The 33-year-old left-hander spent the last three seasons with the Giants. He posted a 4.33 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, and a 74/42 K/BB ratio across 97 2/3 innings in 2023. Wood had a resurgent 2021 season, recording a 3.83 ERA with a 152/39 K/BB ratio, and demonstrated solid skills in 2022 despite poor surface stats. Injuries have limited him throughout his career. He missed extended time last season with hamstring and back issues. After pitching in relief for most of the year, Wood should slot into the starting rotation as he looks to bounce back. He’s had most of his success behind strong walk, ground ball, and swinging-strike rates. If he can reclaim some of those skills, he may make for a decent streamer in a favorable home park in deep mixed leagues.

Dodgers to limit Walker Buehler’s workload

Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register reported Monday that the Dodgers plan to limit Walker Buehler’s workload in 2024. There’s a strong chance he gets a late start to the season. There are no guarantees here, but indications are that Emmet Sheehan and Gavin Stone will compete for the final spot in the starting rotation to start the year until Buehler returns. This all is likely predicated on everyone going into Opening Day healthy. That includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Bobby Miller, and recent addition James Paxton. The team has World Series aspirations. And given the injury history of Glasnow and Paxton, plus the youth and uncertainty around Yamamoto and Miller, it makes sense to hold out Buehler to have the strongest possible pitching staff in October. The 29-year-old right-hander missed all of 2023 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He’s had an NFBC average draft position of 114 over the last month.

